Chez Gaston Restaurant at Algodon Wine Estates Wins 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced Algodon Wine Estate's Chez Gaston Restaurant has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers' Choice award winner, a status reserved for TripAdvisor's top 10% of restaurants worldwide. This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers and diners around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months. Despite the challenging past year, Chez Gaston Restaurant stood out by continuously delighting diners with its authentic, locally sourced Argentine cuisine and cooking methods.

Algodon Wine Estates also owns and operates an award-winning winery on site, providing guests with an opportunity to savor Mendoza's culinary and wine splendors. Chez Gaston restaurant at Algodon looks to continue expanding and developing its venue, menu and cooking styles, to showcase Argentina's fine cuisine.

Executive Chef Gaston Langlois explains; "Utilizing our estate-grown fruits, herbs, vegetables and other locally sourced produce, we look forward to a rebound in tourism post-pandemic, and to providing the highest level of service, cuisine, and fine wines to our guests and our estate residents."

"We could not be more pleased with the recognition we've received from TripAdvisor and our patrons," Scott Mathis, CEO and Chairman commented. "Our objective is to develop Algodon Wine Estates and Chez Gaston into the finest world-class wine, wellness, culinary and sports lifestyle resort and residential development in the region. Being recognized as one of the top 10% of restaurants in the world during a Pandemic really speaks to our staff's commitment to safety and excellence. We look to further develop the restaurant and resort with the help of strategic partners to reach world-renowned status. Awards such as this are a token such efforts."

"Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers' Choice Awards," said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor. "I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers' Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic."

About Algodon Wine Estates

Algodon Wine Estates (algodonwineestates.com) is a 4,138 acre (1,675 ha) world-class wine, wellness, culinary and sport resort, and luxury real estate development, located in the rolling hills of the Sierra Pintada Mountains in San Rafael, Mendoza, Argentina. A hidden gem nestled in the heart of Argentina's thriving wine country, Algodon Wine Estates caters to citizens of the world who embrace our distinct, bolder approach to living well-those who are seeking an adventurous retreat that is unforgettable and unlike anything else.

Surrounded by the natural beauty of our vineyards, which are responsible for producing the award-winning wines of Algodon Fine Wines (algodonfinewines.com), Algodon Wine Estates is home to private estancias, built by local craftsman with the finest, regional materials, as well as a boutique hotel (algodonhotels.com). Owners of the private estancias and resort guests have access to world-class amenities, including a nine-hole golf course (with an additional nine holes forthcoming); grand slam style tennis courts; a year-round restaurant helmed by a world-class chef, serving traditional Argentine cuisine; and other concierge services, as well as unparalleled access to the Algodon winemaking lifestyle.

Algodon is part of Gaucho Holdings, (gauchoholdings.com), which crafts luxury experiences, properties and products the celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. To learn more, visit algodonwineestates.com.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Holdings' (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires™ (gauchobuenosaires.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the TripAdvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to TripAdvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants.

