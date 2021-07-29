Logo
MBH Corporation plc Appoints Margaret Manning, OBE, as New Non-Executive Chairperson

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / MBH Corporation plc has announced Margaret Manning, OBE, as the designated incoming non-executive Chairperson of the MBH Board of Directors, effective 1 August 2021, as Lana Coronado steps down as existing Chairperson.

Manning, who started her career as a chartered accountant at PwC, will succeed Lana Coronado, who is set to retire to spend more time with her family after serving as Chair of the MBH Board.

Lana Coronado said: "Being part of MBH for the past year has been a rewarding experience and it has been a pleasure to partner with so many talented individuals that represent the MBH Group companies. For personal reasons I will now step down from my Chair role, but no doubt stay connected with MBH in various ways and I remain their biggest cheerleader."

Manning has previous Chairperson experience as Chair of the UK-ASEAN Business Council (UKABC) after serving as its non-executive director for 3 years. The UKABC promotes trade and investment between the UK and ASEAN working closely with government ministers and Embassies to promote UK innovation and expertise. Manning led strategic initiatives that forged strong relationships between the UK and ASEAN and was awarded an OBE in 2015 for services to British exports to Singapore and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Manning commented: "It is an honour and privilege to become the new non-executive Chairperson for MBH and I look forward to the many opportunities that lie ahead. I would like to pay particular thanks to Lana Coronado who made a significant positive impact in the role and with everyone that she connected with."

As an industry leading entrepreneur, Manning founded Reading Room in 1998, growing it to become one of the UK's largest digital businesses. Reading Room was awarded 'Fast growing business top 100' by The Times newspaper for 3 years running, as well as multiple industry awards. Manning led an MBI of the Singapore and Australian businesses of Reading Room Ltd in 2015 when the UK business was sold to Idox plc.

"On behalf of all MBH Group companies, I would like to welcome Margaret to MBH and wish her all the very best as she steps into this new role. And also to thank Lana for her contribution and commitment to MBH over the past year. I wish her the very best going forward" said Callum Laing, CEO, MBH Corporation.

The MBH Board now comprises:

  • Callum Laing, CEO
  • Margaret Manning, Non-executive Chairperson
  • Victoria Sylvester, Executive Director
  • Stanislaw Patey, Non-Executive Director

About MBH

MBH Corporation plc (M8H:GR) is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges and the OTCQX in New York (MBHCF). The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies. www.mbhcorporation.com

Contacts for IR and media enquiries:

MBH Corporation plc
Charlotte Williams
[email protected]
+44 (0)770 396 3953

Perception A
Phil Anderson & Charlie Nelson
[email protected]
+44 (0)776 749 1519

SOURCE: MBH Corporation plc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657589/MBH-Corporation-plc-Appoints-Margaret-Manning-OBE-as-New-Non-Executive-Chairperson

