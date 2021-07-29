MRM Boosts Commerce Practice Leadership, Appoints Ed Kim As EVP Of Total Commerce Experiences

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRM, the leading marketing agency that is part of McCann Worldgroup, announced today the appointment of Ed Kim as EVP of Total Commerce Experiences and Commerce Practice Lead. In this role, Kim will lead all existing and new Commerce propositions and service lines globally, with a focus on sustainable growth at scale. He will be responsible for driving MRM commerce opportunities with current clients and new prospects, as well as crafting and delivering holistic end-to-end Commerce solutions. Kim joins from Ogilvy where he established and led the agency's global Commerce practice.

This latest leadership appointment points to the rapid growth of MRM's global commerce division. MRM's Commerce practice grew more than 20% in 2020 and has seen a significant increase in demand for Sustainable and Inclusive Commerce across industry verticals. MRM Commerce helps businesses design, build, and grow Total Commerce Experiences. The agency's unique approach aims to help clients achieve their business KPIs across the business, from sales and marketing to supply chain, product, service and more. The offering is holistic from bricks to clicks, and includes Retail Marketplaces, Social, DtC, and, most importantly, the orchestration across channels.

"We've witnessed a meteoric rise in the power of digital commerce over the past few years, and the effects of COVID have put its importance more sharply in focus. MRM is embracing the accelerating future growth potential of commerce experiences for consumers across multiple categories," said Kate MacNevin, Global Chairwoman and CEO of MRM. "Ed's strong sector experience, aligned with Jayna Kothary, Chief Technology Officer, will help us stay a step ahead as we build long-term brand strategies under one Business Transformation umbrella."

Kim has worked with blue chip clients such as Unilever, Nestle, Tyson Foods, Philips, and Roche. His strategy work helped position Ogilvy in the latest Forrester Commerce Wave and Gartner Quadrant as a Leader.

"This is an enormously exciting chapter in the evolution of commerce, and with it we're delighted to usher in new leadership with world-class expertise and a strong record of proven success. Ed is not only a leader with a client-focused mindset, but his combined experience in commerce, technology, media, design, and data will undoubtedly help us raise our game across MRM's global Commerce space," said Kothary.

Prior to Ogilvy, Kim spent seven years at Publicis Sapient, where he led the Retail & Luxury Commerce vertical in North America (clients included LVMH, Ralph Lauren, Tapestry, Bergdorf Goodman) as well as leading global digital strategy and media partnerships for Samsung as part of One Publicis. Kim also spent many years leading a digital commerce P&L, managing both demand and sales totaling more than $500M GMV.

"I am beyond thrilled to be joining an amazing leadership team recognized across the industry at MRM and McCann Worldgroup," said Kim. "We have a shared focus to help businesses build amazing and lasting relationships with their customers. It's core to the success of any brand's commerce growth. Being at the forefront of that is an exciting place to be."

With two decades of experience and expertise across all digital consumer channels, Kim has a proven growth record as an executive leader in global commerce, content and media marketing for both start-ups and global brands ranging from $100MM+ to $4Bn in sales. He is recognized as a dynamic change agent and skilled client relationship-builder with a deep understanding in product and engineering systems. Kim also led post-M&A corporate integrations for genomics and bioinformatics firm Illumina. He began his career in digital consulting with Deloitte and Slalom Consulting.

ABOUT MRM

MRM creatively engineers total human experiences. Through purposeful, dynamic intersections between strategy, creative, technology and data sciences, MRM operates in a borderless, integrated way, to allow for greater collaboration and velocity—all to the service of helping businesses grow meaningful relationships with people. MRM is part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group of companies (NYSE: IPG) and spans 35 offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mrm-boosts-commerce-practice-leadership-appoints-ed-kim-as-evp-of-total-commerce-experiences-301344464.html

SOURCE MRM