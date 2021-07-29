Insure.com Reports Highest and Lowest Insurance Rates for Used Cars

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Insure.com Reports Highest and Lowest Insurance Rates for Used Cars

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

2006 Honda Odyssey LX is cheapest to insure: $992/year

PR Newswire

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 29, 2021

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers buy used cars to save money, but if they purchase certain models, they may get sticker shock when they find out how much it costs to insure them. To help prevent consumers from financially driving off a cliff due to high insurance rates, Insure.com, a comprehensive resource for insurance information, releases a report listing the 2006 to 2020 car models that cost the most and least to insure.

Insure_dot_com_Logo.jpg

The guide and tool come at a time when used car sales and prices are at record highs, so budgeting for the full cost of ownership may be more important than ever. Early results of an ongoing Insure survey show that nearly 53% of those who purchase used cars fail to consider the cost of insurance in their car-buying decision.

The new report, Buying and insuring a used car: Most and least expensive 2006 to 2020 models, finds that budget conscious drivers can choose used car models such as Honda, Chrysler, and Dodge to save on insurance, which have rates ranging from $922 to $958 per year.

The top five least-expensive used car models to insure in 2021:

  • 2006 Honda Odyssey LX: $922
  • 2006 Chrysler Town & Country: $923
  • 2006 Dodge Caravan SE: $925
  • 2007 Honda Odyssey LX: $936
  • 2007 Dodge Caravan SE: $937

At the other end of the spectrum, Maserati holds nine of the top ten slots in the most-expensive used cars to insure—with rates ranging from $4,248 to $5,102, while Porsche tops the list with an average annual premium of $5,239.

The top five most expensive used car models to insure in 2021:

  • 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder: $5,239
  • 2019 Maserati Quattroporte GTS GranSpor: $5,102
  • 2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS Granspor: $4,778
  • 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S: $4,723
  • 2018 Maserati Gran Turismo MC Centennia: $4,623

All cars were evaluated based on 100/300/50 coverage with a $500 deductible.

The new Insure guide offers comprehensive information on how to purchase a used car, including strategies for researching cars, making a decision, getting an inspection, and negotiating with dealerships.

"Although used cars can be more affordable than newer models, it's still important to factor insurance costs into your budget when deciding on which car to purchase," advises Penny Gusner, senior consumer analyst for Insure. "Our interactive used car insurance tool can help drivers view the rates they may pay on different car models and we explain the car insurance rate factors that can impact premiums."

Gusner is available to comment on how drivers can make the best used car choice by considering insurance costs when making a purchase decision and taking advantage of an auto insurance advisor tool.

About Insure.com
Insure is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Insure is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.

For more than 35 years, Insure has served as a comprehensive consumer resource for insurance information, offering expert advice, articles, news, and tools about car, home, health, and life insurance. Consumers have access to free car insurance quotes and guidance on finding the right insurance policy, saving money and solving claims problems.

Twitter: @InsureCom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Insure

Media Contact
Jacqueline Leppla
Senior Director of Public Relations
QuinStreet, Inc
Direct +1 775 321 3608
Email: [email protected]
LinkedIn

favicon.png?sn=SF56692&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurecom-reports-highest-and-lowest-insurance-rates-for-used-cars-301344350.html

SOURCE Insure.com

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF56692&Transmission_Id=202107291134PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF56692&DateId=20210729
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment