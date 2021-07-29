Uplift Aerospace Announces Award-Winning Artist for Upcoming Blue Origin New Shepard Mission

PARK CITY, UT / ACCCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI):

NRP Stone is pleased to announce that the company's subsidiary Uplift Aerospace has selected award-winning international artist Amoako Boafo to create the inaugural Suborbital Triptych early this fall. Uplift Aerospace is honored to commission Boafo to create this historic art on three composite panels located on the nose of the New Shepard rocket. Boafo will be the first artist from Africa to create fine art of this kind for space travel.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

An emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, Uplift Aerospace is pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

