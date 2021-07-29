DoubleVerify Continues to Lead the Industry in Quality Verification with App-Level Enhancements to its CTV Brand Safety & Suitability Solution

DoubleVerify ("DV"), (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced enhancements to its industry leading Connected TV (CTV) brand safety and suitability solution that include DV’s app-level avoidance categories and app store data controls – providing advertisers with additional tools to ensure alignment with suitable inventory and brand equity protection on CTV.

On the heels of unveiling new enhancements to its recently announced brand suitability tiers solution, the CTV enhancements, available across both direct and programmatic buys, are built on DV’s industry-first+CTV+brand+safety+and+suitability+solution. Launched last year, the solution brings transparency to CTV, offering advertisers critical controls over their CTV buys via inclusion and exclusion lists, and reporting to measure campaign quality and identify violations and in-flight campaign optimizations.

“As audiences continue to flock to this channel, advertiser demand for transparency in CTV is accelerating,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “We’re proud to introduce innovative solutions that are not only first-in-market, but also deliver transparency, protection and performance in all environments. As brand safety and suitability needs evolve across channels, we’re committed to ensuring clients can safeguard investments and optimize performance with cutting-edge tools, data and analytics.”

The new enhancements include:

Brand Safety and Suitability Categories

Advertisers will be able to leverage DV’s measurement and protection controls to monitor, avoid and – using our innovative industry-first solution, Video+Filtering – filter out any unsuitable CTV apps, based on 90+ unique brand safety and suitability categories that include Crime, Violence, Copyright Infringement, Inflammatory News and Politics, and many more.

App Store Data Controls

Advertisers will also be able to use DV to monitor and optimize away from unsuitable CTV apps, based on user age ratings, star ratings and app store categories, such as ‘Kids and Family’ or ‘Adult.’ DV offers these capabilities across all major CTV app stores.

"As CTV grows in popularity across the globe, so too does the number of apps and volume of content,” said Jack Smith, Chief Product Officer at DoubleVerify. “Without the proper protection and monitoring tools, however, it’s impossible to ensure that your brand is safe – whether buying programmatically or directly. DV is proud to lead the pack with these first-to-market brand safety and suitability features on CTV.”

DV pioneered brand safety in 2008 and has been a continuous innovator in the category. With the launch of Brand+Suitability+Tiers, earlier this year, DV became one of the first verification companies to align product functionality with standards advanced by the 4A%26rsquo%3Bs+Advertising+Protection+Bureau (APB) and World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) Global+Alliance+for+Responsible+Media (GARM). These guidelines seek to strengthen current brand safety and suitability practices and develop a common language for advertisers and publishers.

