PPG announces initial launch phase for PPG BOUNDLESS™ CA6500 topcoat series for general aviation market in U.S., Canada

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced the initial launch of the PPG BOUNDLESS™ CA6500 series of innovative topcoats for the general aviation market in the United States and Canada. Specifically tailored for light aircraft and helicopters, the series is comprised of low volatile organic compound (VOC) polyurethane coatings, which are designed to provide excellent durability, performance and appearance characteristics with minimal regulated VOC and volatile hazardous air pollutant (VoHAPS) emissions.

“Customers who fly light aircraft want a quick, comprehensive solution that requires minimal downtime when it comes to repaint, stripping or touch-up services,” said Vignesh Palanivel, PPG global product manager, aerospace coatings. “They also desire cost-effective coatings and varied color palettes that suit their identity and imagination.”

Historically, light aircraft manufacturers have used non-aerospace topcoats to protect their aircraft, but they had to contend with drawbacks like fluid resistance, low gloss and color retention, and little flexibility. The PPG Boundless CA6500 seriesoffers a total environmental coating solution for the light general aviator. From color matching and blending in customized sizes to seamless delivery, application and appearance, the polyurethane buffable topcoats provide an innovative solution with aerospace-grade performance.

Although targeted to light aircraft, PPG Boundless CA6500 topcoats are compatible with commercial, general aviation and military aerospace epoxy primers and sanding surfacers.

For the series’ initial launch phase, PPG’s Aerospace business is coordinating with long-time distribution partner Painter’s Supply & Equipment dba Cooper Color, a PPG Platinum single-line distributor. Cooper Color will help provide rapid color-matching services and custom-blending solutions directly to customers.

For inquiries about the PPG Boundless CA6500 product line, customers should contact their local PPG Aerospace Application Support Center (ASC) or sales manager.

PPG’s global aerospace business offers coatings, sealants, adhesives, transparencies, packaging and application systems, and transparent armor, as well as chemical management and other services.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Boundless is a trademark of PRC-DeSoto International, Inc.

© 2021 PPG Industries, Inc. All rights reserved.

CATEGORY Aerospace

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005923/en/

