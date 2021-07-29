DEADLINE ALERT for ORPH, YMM, BZ, QFIN: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Orphazyme A/S ( ORPH )

IPO: September 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2021

Investors with losses exceeding $500,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) arimoclomol was not as effective in treating IBM as Defendants had represented; (2) arimoclomol was not as effective in treating ALS as Defendants had represented; (3) the arimoclomol NDA for NPC was incomplete and/or required additional evidence and data to support the benefit-risk assessment of that NDA; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the FDA was unlikely to approve the arimoclomol NDA for NPC in its present form; (5) the Company’s overall business prospects, as well as arimoclomol’s commercial prospects, were significantly overstated; and (6) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (: YMM )

IPO: June 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) FTA’s apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the CAC; (2) the CAC would require FTA to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a “comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks”; (4) FTA needed to “continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities”; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Kanzhun Limited ( BZ)

Class Period: June 11, 2021 - July 2, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:(1) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (the CAC); (2) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (3) Kanzhun needed to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks; (4) Kanzhun needed to enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

360 DigiTech, Inc. ( QFIN )

Class Period: April 30, 2020 - July 7, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations; (2) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

