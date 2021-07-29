Breaking News: Chili's Girls Win The Summer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Breaking News: Chili's Girls Win The Summer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Show off how you #ChilisGirlSummer for a chance to win exclusive swag or a trip of a lifetime to Miami from now until Aug. 6

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 29, 2021

DALLAS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you a Chili's Girl doing Chili's Girl sh*t? We think so. And with summer coming to an end, we want everyone to enjoy its last moments no matter how HOT it is. That's why we're giving 25 lucky winners the chance to get their hands on an exclusive Chili's Girl Summer starter pack. Plus, one lucky fan will win the grand prize of an all-expense paid trip to Miami with their bestie. Keep reading to see how you can win the ultimate Chili's Girl Summer.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/86702510-chilis-girl-summer/

HGS_1627508314978-HR.jpg

But first, what is Chili's Girl Summer?
Well, it's a vibe here at Chili's® Grill & Bar. It's when you're living freely and boldly, and nothing can bring you down. It's when you're being authentically you — whether that's eating a whole Skillet Queso by yourself in the comfort of your home, or dancing in public for everyone to see. Quite frankly, it can be anything our fave people — a.k.a. our Guests — want it to be. So don't let the name fool you; anyone can have a Chili's Girl Summer.

What's included in our exclusive #ChilisGirlSummer starter pack?

  • A neon "Chili's Girl Summer" bathing suit that's sure to help you channel your inner Chili's Girl Summer.
  • A matching "Chili's Girl Summer" cowboy hat to take your vibe up just a notch.
  • A gold-plated necklace with "Chili's" in script to complete the look (or any look for that matter).
  • A microfiber beach towel that's perfect for lounging around by the pool, the ocean or even your bathtub if you don't have access to the first two.
  • An insulated seltzer koozie to keep your beverage of choice chill 24/7.
  • An over-the-top glitter pool float, because a Chili's Girl Summer is just not complete without one.
  • And last but not least, a $25 Chili's gift card to enjoy some of your Chili's faves.

What's included in the all-expense paid trip to Miami for two?

  • A two-night, three-day trip to the beautiful city.
  • Hotel and airfare accommodations.
  • $1,500 spending cash so you can make it rain!
  • Two #ChilisGirlSummer starter packs for you and a friend so you can enjoy your time in Miami in style.

How do you enter to win?

  1. Channel your inner Chili's Girl Summer.
  2. Visit chilisgirlsummer.com to enter to win between now and Aug. 6.
  3. Show us how you #ChilisGirlSummer by tagging us @Chilis on social.
  4. Continue doing you while you wait for the lucky winners to be announced!

Don't wait! For more information on how to enter Chili's Girl Summer and to view the official terms and conditions, visit chilisgirlsummer.com today.

#ChilisGirlSummer. It's a vibe.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar
Hi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We're known for our big mouth burgers, Texas-sized ribs, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously — but not ourselves — because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making every Guest feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger, and have raised more than $70 million through our annual Create-A-Pepper campaign benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, because giving back is a big part of who we are. Find more information about us at chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook @Chilis or join us on TikTok @chilisofficial.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 PM ET on 7/28/21 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 8/6/21. Open only to legal residents of 50 US/DC, 21+ years of age. For Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details and restrictions, visit chilisgirlsummer.com. Void where prohibited. Message and data rates may apply. Sponsor: Brinker International Payroll Company, L.P., 3000 Olympus Blvd., Dallas, TX 75019.

favicon.png?sn=AQ58261&sd=2021-07-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breaking-news-chilis-girls-win-the-summer-301344528.html

SOURCE Chili’s® Grill & Bar

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ58261&Transmission_Id=202107291247PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ58261&DateId=20210729
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment