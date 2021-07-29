Breaking News: Chili's Girls Win The Summer

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you a Chili's Girl doing Chili's Girl sh*t? We think so. And with summer coming to an end, we want everyone to enjoy its last moments no matter how HOT it is. That's why we're giving 25 lucky winners the chance to get their hands on an exclusive Chili's Girl Summer starter pack. Plus, one lucky fan will win the grand prize of an all-expense paid trip to Miami with their bestie. Keep reading to see how you can win the ultimate Chili's Girl Summer.

But first, what is Chili's Girl Summer?

Well, it's a vibe here at Chili's® Grill & Bar. It's when you're living freely and boldly, and nothing can bring you down. It's when you're being authentically you — whether that's eating a whole Skillet Queso by yourself in the comfort of your home, or dancing in public for everyone to see. Quite frankly, it can be anything our fave people — a.k.a. our Guests — want it to be. So don't let the name fool you; anyone can have a Chili's Girl Summer.

What's included in our exclusive #ChilisGirlSummer starter pack?

A neon "Chili's Girl Summer" bathing suit that's sure to help you channel your inner Chili's Girl Summer.

A matching "Chili's Girl Summer" cowboy hat to take your vibe up just a notch.

A gold-plated necklace with "Chili's" in script to complete the look (or any look for that matter).

A microfiber beach towel that's perfect for lounging around by the pool, the ocean or even your bathtub if you don't have access to the first two.

An insulated seltzer koozie to keep your beverage of choice chill 24/7.

An over-the-top glitter pool float, because a Chili's Girl Summer is just not complete without one.

And last but not least, a $25 Chili's gift card to enjoy some of your Chili's faves.

What's included in the all-expense paid trip to Miami for two?

A two-night, three-day trip to the beautiful city.

Hotel and airfare accommodations.

$1,500 spending cash so you can make it rain!

spending cash so you can make it rain! Two #ChilisGirlSummer starter packs for you and a friend so you can enjoy your time in Miami in style.

How do you enter to win?

Channel your inner Chili's Girl Summer. Visit chilisgirlsummer.com to enter to win between now and Aug. 6 . Show us how you #ChilisGirlSummer by tagging us @Chilis on social. Continue doing you while you wait for the lucky winners to be announced!

Don't wait! For more information on how to enter Chili's Girl Summer and to view the official terms and conditions, visit chilisgirlsummer.com today.

#ChilisGirlSummer. It's a vibe.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We're known for our big mouth burgers, Texas-sized ribs, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously — but not ourselves — because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making every Guest feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger, and have raised more than $70 million through our annual Create-A-Pepper campaign benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, because giving back is a big part of who we are. Find more information about us at chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook @Chilis or join us on TikTok @chilisofficial.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 PM ET on 7/28/21 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 8/6/21. Open only to legal residents of 50 US/DC, 21+ years of age. For Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details and restrictions, visit chilisgirlsummer.com. Void where prohibited. Message and data rates may apply. Sponsor: Brinker International Payroll Company, L.P., 3000 Olympus Blvd., Dallas, TX 75019.

