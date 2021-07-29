Logo
Hyundai Journeys Through Santa Cruz in New Marketing Campaign

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Launch for Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle Features Local Santa Cruz Legends

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 29, 2021

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's all-new Santa Cruz is inspired by the city it is named after and the passion for adventure that lives there. In the marketing launch for its first-ever Sport Adventure Vehicle, Hyundai is partnering with former professional skateboarder and documentary filmmaker, Stacy Peralta, and local legends of Santa Cruz, Calif., to show how their spirit of adventure carries into the journeys the segment-defining vehicle can deliver.

Hyundai_Motor_America_Journey_Through_Santa_Cruz.jpg

The digital-led campaign launches with a long-form digital video, "Journey Through Santa Cruz," starring professional surfer Matt Rockhold, artist Jimbo Phillips and female skate crew Lady Lurkers. These Santa Cruz locals embody the vehicle's intent, showing how it is equally at home in urban and adventure settings.

"The Santa Cruz is a new type of vehicle that combines SUV benefits with open bed versatility to enable the adventures that make journeys fun," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "This digital-first campaign is all about showing the adventure and lifestyle this unique vehicle can deliver for people who live in the city but are driven by nature and outdoor activities."

In addition to the long-form video, Hyundai will run digital pre-roll targeted directly at the Santa Cruz's distinct, adventure-minded audiences. 30- and 15-second TV spots with footage from the "Journey Through Santa Cruz" shoot will air on national broadcast, including during Sunday Night Football on NBC. The campaign also includes influencer partnerships, social media content, in-market digital activities, out of home advertising and experiential displays at the home games of Hyundai sponsored professional football teams.

The campaign was developed and executed by Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA59144&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-journeys-through-santa-cruz-in-new-marketing-campaign-301344478.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA59144&Transmission_Id=202107291200PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA59144&DateId=20210729
