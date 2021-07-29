Logo
JMG Financial Group, Ltd. Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, JPMorgan Chase

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Oak Brook, IL, based Investment company JMG Financial Group, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Newmont Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JMG Financial Group, Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, JMG Financial Group, Ltd. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JMG Financial Group, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jmg+financial+group%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JMG Financial Group, Ltd.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,018,044 shares, 22.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 1,321,225 shares, 17.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 4,244,795 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.48%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 294,850 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  5. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 1,232,102 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $116.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $94.97. The stock is now traded at around $105.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $80.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $188.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 101.73%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 78,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.17%. The purchase prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97. The stock is now traded at around $242.339600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 449.80%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $153.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.98%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.518600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 299.82%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 89.69%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.

Sold Out: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $154.82, with an estimated average price of $144.25.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $8.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.55.

Reduced: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.7%. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. JMG Financial Group, Ltd. still held 31,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 33.57%. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $304.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. JMG Financial Group, Ltd. still held 655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.08%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. JMG Financial Group, Ltd. still held 3,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. reduced to a holding in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc by 26.92%. The sale prices were between $46.09 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. JMG Financial Group, Ltd. still held 3,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.



