Retirement Income Solutions, Inc Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Esports Entertainment Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Income Solutions, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Retirement Income Solutions, Inc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 119,322 shares, 19.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.1% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 94,477 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.78% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 157,523 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 191.43% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 74,720 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.62% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 60,792 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.92%

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $76.2 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $80.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.57 and $17.11, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.320100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 191.43%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $160.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.1%. The holding were 157,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $271.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 74,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 142.86%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.101600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 206,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 55.71%. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $48.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 178,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.73%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.13%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc sold out a holding in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.4 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc sold out a holding in Zomedica Corp. The sale prices were between $0.72 and $1.58, with an estimated average price of $0.95.