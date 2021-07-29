Logo
Retirement Income Solutions, Inc Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Retirement Income Solutions, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Esports Entertainment Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Income Solutions, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Retirement Income Solutions, Inc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Retirement Income Solutions, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/retirement+income+solutions%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Retirement Income Solutions, Inc
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 119,322 shares, 19.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.1%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 94,477 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.78%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 157,523 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 191.43%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 74,720 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.62%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 60,792 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.92%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $76.2 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $80.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL)

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.57 and $17.11, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.320100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 191.43%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $160.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.1%. The holding were 157,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $271.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 74,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 142.86%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.101600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 206,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 55.71%. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $48.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 178,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.73%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.13%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Esports Entertainment Group Inc (40Y1)

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc sold out a holding in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.4 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Sold Out: Zomedica Corp (ZOM)

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc sold out a holding in Zomedica Corp. The sale prices were between $0.72 and $1.58, with an estimated average price of $0.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Retirement Income Solutions, Inc. Also check out:

1. Retirement Income Solutions, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Retirement Income Solutions, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Retirement Income Solutions, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Retirement Income Solutions, Inc keeps buying
