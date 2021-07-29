Logo
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys SPDR Homebuilders ETF, iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Homebuilders ETF, iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Vista Outdoor Inc, sells iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Corning Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $256 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+harbor+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 70,866 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.73%
  2. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 106,189 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.47%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 127,484 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
  4. SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 132,440 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (FM) - 266,290 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $75.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 132,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (FM)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $31.32. The stock is now traded at around $33.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 266,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.59 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $58.06. The stock is now traded at around $61.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 78,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.66 and $46.28, with an estimated average price of $37.75. The stock is now traded at around $41.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 102,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 30,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $126.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 33,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.73%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 70,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $122.65 and $153.82, with an estimated average price of $141.06.

Sold Out: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $56.58 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $60.95.

Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.

Sold Out: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.

Sold Out: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $183.65 and $222.56, with an estimated average price of $209.48.



Author's Avatar

insider