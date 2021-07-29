Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys SPDR Homebuilders ETF, iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF

- New Purchases: XHB, FM, MTSI, VSTO, PEP, TER, BRKR, VCTR, LECO, EXP, FLWS, ALLY, RS, DAR, EWD, NUE,
- Added Positions: VOO, VZ, MRK, VCSH, CSCO, GILD, IBM, BMY, ABBV, BND, CVX, KO, CVS, MMM, MO, XOM, IEFA, AAPL, BRK.B, KNDI, BNDX,
- Reduced Positions: SCZ, VXF, T, XPO, IEMG, JPST, PFF, MU, GOOG, GE, MUB,
- Sold Out: PTF, PFSI, GLW, ODFL, TGT, AVY, TPX, ABT, SYKE, COWN, WMS, FNI, TMO, D,
These are the top 5 holdings of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 70,866 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.73%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 106,189 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.47%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 127,484 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
- SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 132,440 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (FM) - 266,290 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $75.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 132,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (FM)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $31.32. The stock is now traded at around $33.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 266,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.59 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $58.06. The stock is now traded at around $61.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 78,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.66 and $46.28, with an estimated average price of $37.75. The stock is now traded at around $41.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 102,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 30,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $126.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 33,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.73%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 70,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $122.65 and $153.82, with an estimated average price of $141.06.Sold Out: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $56.58 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $60.95.Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.Sold Out: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.Sold Out: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $183.65 and $222.56, with an estimated average price of $209.48.
