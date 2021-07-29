First Interstate Bank Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: VCSH, MCHI, EMB, IEUR, XSD, CRM, ATVI, C, MAS, REET, IDXX, NVDA, NAD, DHR, OLN, REGN,

Billings, MT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, KLA Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Interstate Bank. As of 2021Q2, First Interstate Bank owns 110 stocks with a total value of $951 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 1,535,407 shares, 15.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.46% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,100,984 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 169,291 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.92% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,804,602 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.76% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 464,033 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.91%

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.815600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.58%. The holding were 1,100,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $83.9, with an estimated average price of $81.29. The stock is now traded at around $71.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 587,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 295,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 555,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $158.57 and $193.25, with an estimated average price of $179.74. The stock is now traded at around $188.236700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 52,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $245.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 16,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Interstate Bank added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 825.98%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $423.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Interstate Bank added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 940.70%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $150.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Interstate Bank added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 79.49%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Interstate Bank added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $57.14 and $62.95, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $62.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94.

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61.

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.