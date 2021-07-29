First Interstate Bank Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

First Interstate Bank Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Billings, MT, based Investment company First Interstate Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, KLA Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Interstate Bank. As of 2021Q2, First Interstate Bank owns 110 stocks with a total value of $951 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST INTERSTATE BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+interstate+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST INTERSTATE BANK
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 1,535,407 shares, 15.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.46%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,100,984 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 169,291 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.92%
  4. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,804,602 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.76%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 464,033 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.91%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.815600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.58%. The holding were 1,100,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $83.9, with an estimated average price of $81.29. The stock is now traded at around $71.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 587,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 295,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 555,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $158.57 and $193.25, with an estimated average price of $179.74. The stock is now traded at around $188.236700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 52,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $245.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 16,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

First Interstate Bank added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 825.98%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $423.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

First Interstate Bank added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 940.70%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $150.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

First Interstate Bank added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 79.49%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS)

First Interstate Bank added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $57.14 and $62.95, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $62.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Sold Out: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST INTERSTATE BANK. Also check out:

1. FIRST INTERSTATE BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST INTERSTATE BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST INTERSTATE BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST INTERSTATE BANK keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider