TFC Financial Management Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Broadstone Net Lease Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company TFC Financial Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Broadstone Net Lease Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, loanDepot Inc, Organon, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TFC Financial Management. As of 2021Q2, TFC Financial Management owns 577 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TFC Financial Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tfc+financial+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TFC Financial Management
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 212,875 shares, 34.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
  2. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV) - 1,011,801 shares, 25.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 58,473 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,212 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
  5. Old National Bancorp (ONB) - 273,747 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.75%. The holding were 1,011,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 40,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: loanDepot Inc (LDI)

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in loanDepot Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $22.19, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $10.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 79.91%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $90.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $297.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $73.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc by 337.50%. The purchase prices were between $22.3 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $32.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of TFC Financial Management. Also check out:

1. TFC Financial Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. TFC Financial Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TFC Financial Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TFC Financial Management keeps buying
