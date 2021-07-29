TFC Financial Management Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Broadstone Net Lease Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

- New Purchases: IDEV, BNL, REET, LDI, OGN, DFAC, SBCF, INMD, RUN, IWF, EFV, CRWD, IJJ, EFA, IYR, RDVY, TILE, VOE, SANA, RLX, MRVI, MMQ, RVLV, ZS, COLD, ASND, VUZI, GNRC, FERG, FTS, STKL, DHC,
- Added Positions: VTWO, VB, DHR, IEMG, NVDA, PINS, T, ONEQ, SCZ, VBR, VTV, TMUS, PACB, FFC, GM, XYL, ENPH, GOOG, MGNI, NAKD, FRPT, PYPL, SQ, TWLO, ROKU, TREX, MRNA, DDOG, CARR, IWM, VXUS, ILMN, ALGN, APH, ADI, ATR, BDX, VIAC, CNI, CLH, ED, D, DUK, LLY, EPD, DNP, JBLU, K, MKTX, MAR, MDT, NYT, NKE, NVO, OKE, ROK, SYY, TJX,
- Reduced Positions: NEE, BND, JNJ, IGM, ISRG, CTVA, BSV, HD, DOW, DD, BRK.B, PG, VNQI, AAPL, SYK, MSFT, VWO, BABA, WEC, UL, DFS, PCAR, IQLT, SBUX, QQQ, VOO, PEP, NVS, XOM, AMZN, CVS, EL, GIS, LHX, INTC, JPM, MMC, ARE, TMO, AXP, ADSK, VNQ, SPY, BP, VTRS, COG, CCL, CMCSA, BEAM, DRE, LBRDK, NCR, ABBV, FB, AVGO, ULTA, TDC, LOW,
- Sold Out: BIL, TDOC, BIIB, GLD, STX, SNY, LH, KMX, BAM, PSTH, VIR, BNTX, PTON, SDC, PRSP, APPN, KMI, LBRDA, FWONK, RNG, FWONA, GRPN, DOX, WKHS, ICAD, UGI, THO, MTSC, IONS, CTXS, RIOT,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 212,875 shares, 34.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV) - 1,011,801 shares, 25.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 58,473 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,212 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
- Old National Bancorp (ONB) - 273,747 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio.
TFC Financial Management initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.75%. The holding were 1,011,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)
TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 40,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
TFC Financial Management initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: loanDepot Inc (LDI)
TFC Financial Management initiated holding in loanDepot Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $22.19, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $10.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 79.91%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $90.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $297.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 899 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $73.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
TFC Financial Management added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 446 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)
TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc by 337.50%. The purchase prices were between $22.3 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $32.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)
TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63.
