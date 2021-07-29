Private Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, Verizon Communications Inc, Riot Blockchain Inc

New Purchases: ICSH, TIP, EWW, VIAC, ILF, NTR, LMND, LAZR, SPPI, JETS, GDV, IMMP, AUY, AATC, AATC, BNTC,

ICSH, TIP, EWW, VIAC, ILF, NTR, LMND, LAZR, SPPI, JETS, GDV, IMMP, AUY, AATC, AATC, BNTC, Added Positions: JPST, VPL, XLE, MP, T, GDX, FEZ, SLV, OIH, INDA, XME, TAN, XLF, FAN, SDY, PHO, F, KBE, VTV, ABBV, DES, DON, EEM, BMY, POWW, USMV, VBR, VFH, SPYD, CVX, XOM, FFTY,

JPST, VPL, XLE, MP, T, GDX, FEZ, SLV, OIH, INDA, XME, TAN, XLF, FAN, SDY, PHO, F, KBE, VTV, ABBV, DES, DON, EEM, BMY, POWW, USMV, VBR, VFH, SPYD, CVX, XOM, FFTY, Reduced Positions: XLP, XLB, VZ, VWO, XLV, UNG, XLK, XLY, VGT, VAW, EFA, BAC, ATUS, TSLA, UBFO, PEP, XLU, IYT, VGK, OKE, ALB,

XLP, XLB, VZ, VWO, XLV, UNG, XLK, XLY, VGT, VAW, EFA, BAC, ATUS, TSLA, UBFO, PEP, XLU, IYT, VGK, OKE, ALB, Sold Out: FXY, RIOT, ABT, EXAS, PHG, MYO, EXPR, OGI, OGEN, MOXC, OPGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, sells Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, Verizon Communications Inc, Riot Blockchain Inc, Abbott Laboratories, United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Private Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 97 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Private Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 816,015 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.75% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 176,202 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 271,613 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.19% Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) - 934,130 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 316,086 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 194,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.518600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 41,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 47,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 41,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.04 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $31.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 50,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $60.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 816,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MP Materials Corp by 151.66%. The purchase prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $38.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 50,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 202,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 144.83%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 53,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 37,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 44.78%. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust. The sale prices were between $84.73 and $87.32, with an estimated average price of $86.08.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $59.26, with an estimated average price of $36.13.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $49.7 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.46.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Myomo Inc. The sale prices were between $8.92 and $13.22, with an estimated average price of $10.54.