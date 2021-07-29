Private Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, Verizon Communications Inc, Riot Blockchain Inc

- New Purchases: ICSH, TIP, EWW, VIAC, ILF, NTR, LMND, LAZR, SPPI, JETS, GDV, IMMP, AUY, AATC, AATC, BNTC,
- Added Positions: JPST, VPL, XLE, MP, T, GDX, FEZ, SLV, OIH, INDA, XME, TAN, XLF, FAN, SDY, PHO, F, KBE, VTV, ABBV, DES, DON, EEM, BMY, POWW, USMV, VBR, VFH, SPYD, CVX, XOM, FFTY,
- Reduced Positions: XLP, XLB, VZ, VWO, XLV, UNG, XLK, XLY, VGT, VAW, EFA, BAC, ATUS, TSLA, UBFO, PEP, XLU, IYT, VGK, OKE, ALB,
- Sold Out: FXY, RIOT, ABT, EXAS, PHG, MYO, EXPR, OGI, OGEN, MOXC, OPGN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Private Wealth Advisors, LLC
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 816,015 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.75%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 176,202 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
- Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 271,613 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.19%
- Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) - 934,130 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 316,086 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 194,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.518600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 41,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 47,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 41,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.04 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $31.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 50,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $60.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 816,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MP Materials Corp by 151.66%. The purchase prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $38.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 50,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 202,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 144.83%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 53,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 37,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 44.78%. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust. The sale prices were between $84.73 and $87.32, with an estimated average price of $86.08.Sold Out: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $59.26, with an estimated average price of $36.13.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6.Sold Out: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $49.7 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.46.Sold Out: Myomo Inc (MYO)
Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Myomo Inc. The sale prices were between $8.92 and $13.22, with an estimated average price of $10.54.
Here is the complete portfolio of Private Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
