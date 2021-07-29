A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Restaurant Brands International Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Tencent Holdings, Zoetis Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

New Purchases: IVV, CBOE, ILMN, BERY, IJH, EEM, KMI, DNP,

Mequon, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Restaurant Brands International Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Illumina Inc, sells Tencent Holdings, Zoetis Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, McCormick Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 129,440 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 212,675 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 39,785 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 33,530 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 28,835 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $443.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $115.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $494.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $271.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 840.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 211,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 564.13%. The purchase prices were between $64.42 and $70.47, with an estimated average price of $67.34. The stock is now traded at around $65.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 26,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3612.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP by 43.43%. The purchase prices were between $25.63 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 45,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $73.88 and $84.65, with an estimated average price of $78.58.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.19 and $93.51, with an estimated average price of $89.03.