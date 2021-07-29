A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Restaurant Brands International Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Tencent Holdings, Zoetis Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

- New Purchases: IVV, CBOE, ILMN, BERY, IJH, EEM, KMI, DNP,
- Added Positions: TBF, QSR, AMZN, LMRKN.PFD, MU, MDU, MMM, FDX, NEM, QCOM, GOLD, PFE, VZ, JPST, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: WBA, LH, PWR, BABA, NEP, MDT, AAPL, ABT, HTGC, UGI, PEP, XLC, PFF, BSV, PBA, KO, ASA, TSN, LAMR, GOOGL, PHYS, ARE, ABM, SYY, IGSB, SGOL, ZBH, CL, HTA, IBM, MAIN,
- Sold Out: TCEHY, ZTS, MKC.V,
For the details of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/a.+d.+beadell+investment+counsel%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc.
- NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 129,440 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 212,675 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 39,785 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 33,530 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 28,835 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $443.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $115.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $494.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 967 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $271.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 840.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 211,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 564.13%. The purchase prices were between $64.42 and $70.47, with an estimated average price of $67.34. The stock is now traded at around $65.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 26,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3612.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKN.PFD)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP by 43.43%. The purchase prices were between $25.63 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 45,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $73.88 and $84.65, with an estimated average price of $78.58.Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23.Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC.V)
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.19 and $93.51, with an estimated average price of $89.03.
