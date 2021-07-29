Investors Research Corp Buys Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF, Compass EMP US Large Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Vista Outdoor Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc

New Purchases: RWK, CDL, SPHQ, VTIP, TTSH, USRT, HFXI, SPEM, SPTS, STLA, HBAN, OGN, CPUH, AIA, BNDX, NDAC, COLI, FNDC, FVD, PRSR, IPO, IUSB, IYW, JNK, RPV, SGOL, VGK, VLUE, VPL, XLB, XLY, WMG, AMD, DTE, DISCA, EWBC, NEE, PENN, CFG, VYNE, TCRR, PINS, SI, MSGE, LYRA, LMACA, DKNG, NNOX, DEH, SNOW, ACEV, CDAK, LAZR, SVFA, BCAC, CRU, EPHY, AES, CPNG,

Added Positions: FTCS, IWY, FHLC, ITOT, VSDA, SCHX, SPLG, SPTM, VV, OEF, SCZ, IWB, XLE, SRLN, VYM, SCHD, EMLP, PSK, PGX, PEY, CWB, CSB, FDL, VWOB, FTSL, SPY, VBK, VCSH, IEFA, VGSH, SPSB, PWB, QUAL, RPG, SCHG, SPYG, IUSG, FPX, FDIS, FTEC, VWO, CVS, LLY, VEA, GOOGL, AAPL, NKE, SPHD, SHV, QCOM, TEF, QQQ, QDF, AGZ, BAB, GBIL, IEI, IGLB, IJH, IJR, AMZN, KRE, PFF, HD, BIDU, BRK.B, FPE, BYND, CS, VNQ, WMB, VGIT, BIV, FITB, F, TIP, MBB, RTX, MRK, NFLX, UNH, PG, SPIP, BSV, SHY, BND, JKK, O, SCHR, SCHH, RF, SCHF, Reduced Positions: UPS, WHR, PHG, GEF, ETH, KBR, ADM, NDAQ, BG, HPQ, SSB, GT, GATX, AFL, TGI, SON, KNL, ABB, MGM, VRTV, SCHV, SCHB, CTVA, MTSI, KLDO, HPE, DFIN, VBR, HARP, SPRO, WAB, PTEN, ORCL, ODP, NOK, VTRS, LORL, GIII, OVV, PRMW, DXC, CLF, CNQ, BAC, Sold Out: VSTO, WSM, SCHN, TITN, OLN, BGFV, GPS, HVT, MLHR, CNXC, DDS, SNX, FUL, LKQ, RAVN, HWCC, PRSP, FCAM, LE70, CATM, SUM, TCF, SJR, EXTR, CCRN, HYLN, PLD, IAU, OTIS, MCO, ADI, DOX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF, Compass EMP US Large Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Vista Outdoor Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, Titan Machinery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investors Research Corp. As of 2021Q2, Investors Research Corp owns 980 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,768 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 56,546 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.73% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 16,071 shares, 1.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 6,678 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 27,678 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.25 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $89.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 31,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Compass EMP US Large Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $58.49, with an estimated average price of $56.81. The stock is now traded at around $57.509300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 26,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.059300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.33. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 50.88%. The purchase prices were between $134.38 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $142.84. The stock is now traded at around $157.742000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 49.90%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $43.34. The stock is now traded at around $45.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 46,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 49.35%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.906400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.73%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 29.73%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 56,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $31.66 and $46.28, with an estimated average price of $37.75.

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49.

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.77 and $57.97, with an estimated average price of $49.57.

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Titan Machinery Inc. The sale prices were between $24.16 and $34.59, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Olin Corp. The sale prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89.

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. The sale prices were between $15.7 and $34.87, with an estimated average price of $24.39.