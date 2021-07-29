Investors Research Corp Buys Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF, Compass EMP US Large Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Vista Outdoor Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc

- New Purchases: RWK, CDL, SPHQ, VTIP, TTSH, USRT, HFXI, SPEM, SPTS, STLA, HBAN, OGN, CPUH, AIA, BNDX, NDAC, COLI, FNDC, FVD, PRSR, IPO, IUSB, IYW, JNK, RPV, SGOL, VGK, VLUE, VPL, XLB, XLY, WMG, AMD, DTE, DISCA, EWBC, NEE, PENN, CFG, VYNE, TCRR, PINS, SI, MSGE, LYRA, LMACA, DKNG, NNOX, DEH, SNOW, ACEV, CDAK, LAZR, SVFA, BCAC, CRU, EPHY, AES, CPNG,
- Added Positions: FTCS, IWY, FHLC, ITOT, VSDA, SCHX, SPLG, SPTM, VV, OEF, SCZ, IWB, XLE, SRLN, VYM, SCHD, EMLP, PSK, PGX, PEY, CWB, CSB, FDL, VWOB, FTSL, SPY, VBK, VCSH, IEFA, VGSH, SPSB, PWB, QUAL, RPG, SCHG, SPYG, IUSG, FPX, FDIS, FTEC, VWO, CVS, LLY, VEA, GOOGL, AAPL, NKE, SPHD, SHV, QCOM, TEF, QQQ, QDF, AGZ, BAB, GBIL, IEI, IGLB, IJH, IJR, AMZN, KRE, PFF, HD, BIDU, BRK.B, FPE, BYND, CS, VNQ, WMB, VGIT, BIV, FITB, F, TIP, MBB, RTX, MRK, NFLX, UNH, PG, SPIP, BSV, SHY, BND, JKK, O, SCHR, SCHH, RF, SCHF,
- Reduced Positions: UPS, WHR, PHG, GEF, ETH, KBR, ADM, NDAQ, BG, HPQ, SSB, GT, GATX, AFL, TGI, SON, KNL, ABB, MGM, VRTV, SCHV, SCHB, CTVA, MTSI, KLDO, HPE, DFIN, VBR, HARP, SPRO, WAB, PTEN, ORCL, ODP, NOK, VTRS, LORL, GIII, OVV, PRMW, DXC, CLF, CNQ, BAC,
- Sold Out: VSTO, WSM, SCHN, TITN, OLN, BGFV, GPS, HVT, MLHR, CNXC, DDS, SNX, FUL, LKQ, RAVN, HWCC, PRSP, FCAM, LE70, CATM, SUM, TCF, SJR, EXTR, CCRN, HYLN, PLD, IAU, OTIS, MCO, ADI, DOX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Investors Research Corp
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,768 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 56,546 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.73%
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 16,071 shares, 1.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 6,678 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 27,678 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.25 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $89.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 31,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Compass EMP US Large Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil (CDL)
Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Compass EMP US Large Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $58.49, with an estimated average price of $56.81. The stock is now traded at around $57.509300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 26,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.059300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH)
Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.33. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 867 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
Investors Research Corp initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 251 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Investors Research Corp added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)
Investors Research Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 50.88%. The purchase prices were between $134.38 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $142.84. The stock is now traded at around $157.742000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)
Investors Research Corp added to a holding in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 49.90%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $43.34. The stock is now traded at around $45.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 46,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Investors Research Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 49.35%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.906400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Investors Research Corp added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.73%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Investors Research Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 29.73%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 56,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)
Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $31.66 and $46.28, with an estimated average price of $37.75.Sold Out: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49.Sold Out: Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN)
Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.77 and $57.97, with an estimated average price of $49.57.Sold Out: Titan Machinery Inc (TITN)
Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Titan Machinery Inc. The sale prices were between $24.16 and $34.59, with an estimated average price of $27.98.Sold Out: Olin Corp (OLN)
Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Olin Corp. The sale prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89.Sold Out: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV)
Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. The sale prices were between $15.7 and $34.87, with an estimated average price of $24.39.
