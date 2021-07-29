Logo
Essex Savings Bank Buys Verisk Analytics Inc, BlackRock Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Essex Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Verisk Analytics Inc, BlackRock Inc, Citigroup Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Essex Savings Bank. As of 2021Q2, Essex Savings Bank owns 210 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Essex Savings Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/essex+savings+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Essex Savings Bank
  1. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 133,721 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,065 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 74,371 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 171,377 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
  5. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 43,331 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
New Purchase: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32. The stock is now traded at around $188.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 23,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $490.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY)

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.797900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 49.19%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $869.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 82.86%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.571200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 43.22%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $202.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 77.84%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.132500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $703.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Essex Savings Bank. Also check out:

1. Essex Savings Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Essex Savings Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Essex Savings Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Essex Savings Bank keeps buying
