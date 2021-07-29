Logo
Keating Investment Counselors Inc Buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, TotalEnergies SE, Kirkland Lake Gold, Sells Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Emerson Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Delray Beach, FL, based Investment company Keating Investment Counselors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, TotalEnergies SE, Kirkland Lake Gold, sells Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Stryker Corp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Keating Investment Counselors Inc owns 60 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keating+investment+counselors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC
  1. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 168,345 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio.
  2. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 646,464 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 37,245 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%
  4. Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 360,115 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  5. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 109,548 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.08%
New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 174,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 116,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 86,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC. Also check out:

1. KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC keeps buying
insider