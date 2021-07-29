Keating Investment Counselors Inc Buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, TotalEnergies SE, Kirkland Lake Gold, Sells Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Emerson Electric Co

New Purchases: GSK, TTE, KL,

Delray Beach, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, TotalEnergies SE, Kirkland Lake Gold, sells Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Stryker Corp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Keating Investment Counselors Inc owns 60 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 168,345 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 646,464 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 37,245 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 360,115 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 109,548 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.08%

Keating Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 174,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 116,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 86,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73.