Clear Investment Research, Llc Buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: DLTR, SPHQ, CVS, LOW, LRGF, BBY, PFE, MDT, WBA, GE, SRLN, FBHS, IDXX, VTRS, GRWG, SHY, JPM, WAB, VOO,
- Added Positions: AAPL, GOOG, MSFT, JNJ, HYG, IJT, GOOGL, TIP, PG, SCHD, WFC, NFLX, SCHP, VFH, FXO, EMB, AGG, SLV, BSV, IGOV, ANGL, LDUR, AMZN, HDV, IXC, NEAR, ACWX, UBER,
- Reduced Positions: IEMG, IVW, IWR, SCZ, IJR, IWM, SPLV, FIXD, IJS, SCHF, DJP, HYS, ISTB, IYR, USMV, VYM,
- Sold Out: IAU, PRSP,
These are the top 5 holdings of CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 74,306 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 21,485 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 12,895 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 59,282 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 33,942 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.059300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $193.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)
Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.807100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $114.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 195.93%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 12,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 4800.00%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2734.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 245 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 158.39%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 294.84%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 160.18%. The purchase prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03. The stock is now traded at around $132.555500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 533.33%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2719.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 95 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Clear Investment Research, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Clear Investment Research, Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.
