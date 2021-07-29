Logo
Clear Investment Research, Llc Buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clear Investment Research, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Microsoft Corp, Johnson & Johnson, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Investment Research, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Clear Investment Research, Llc owns 144 stocks with a total value of $59 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clear+investment+research%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC
  1. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 74,306 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 21,485 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 12,895 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 59,282 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 33,942 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.059300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $193.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.807100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $114.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 195.93%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 12,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 4800.00%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2734.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 158.39%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 294.84%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 160.18%. The purchase prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03. The stock is now traded at around $132.555500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 533.33%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2719.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 95 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Clear Investment Research, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Clear Investment Research, Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC. Also check out:

1. CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC keeps buying
