Kovack Advisors, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, iShares Global Comm Servi

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kovack Advisors, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, iShares Global Comm Servi

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kovack Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares Select Dividend ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, iShares Global Comm Services ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kovack Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Kovack Advisors, Inc. owns 656 stocks with a total value of $821 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kovack Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kovack+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kovack Advisors, Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 85,491 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 251,892 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,590 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,375 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%
  5. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 284,916 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.059300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 65,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $146.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $116.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $76.2 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $80.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.03 and $92, with an estimated average price of $88.61. The stock is now traded at around $91.206000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $32.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 398.27%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 44,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 933.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 44,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 90.71%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $171.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 51.17%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $122.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI)

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Optoelectronics Inc by 36.19%. The purchase prices were between $7.05 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $7.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 586,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $139.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 56,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The sale prices were between $175.15 and $183.89, with an estimated average price of $179.97.

Sold Out: iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP)

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Global Comm Services ETF. The sale prices were between $80.08 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $84.32.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kovack Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Kovack Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Kovack Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kovack Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kovack Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider