Kovack Advisors, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, iShares Global Comm Servi

- New Purchases: SPHQ, VOX, DVY, DSI, PKW, DBX, DFAC, KMPH, ASAN, IYLD, IYG, CEF, JAKK, RYH, ADX, RPV, VSTO, FTA, PEO, CDC, FUBO, TWTR, HAYW, PDAC, CHX, ETHE, ESI, EEM, EEMA, Z, FXO, HUSV, IAI, IEO, IYE, OIH, PLW, QQQJ, XOP, KLIC, BWA, MDY, WY, REGN, FAB, PAA, FXH, ILMN, IWD, IXG, CS, CLF, XYL, CHD, GOLD, TFC, ADP, ADI, VCR, VFH, AFL, ATVI, BYND, SPLK, TPVG, JGH, MPC, NXPI, ASML, CRSP, DMTK, SFIX, ETO, RNP, VBF, CTVA, OTIS, DNP, RBLX, NAZ, LHX, NSL, ORC, BB, SPYV, PAI, BOND, NUE, BKT, GUT, SAN, NWBO,
- Added Positions: JKE, ONEQ, ARKK, GLD, AAOI, VT, VTV, TIP, VTIP, SPY, FPE, AMZN, ZIXI, FEYE, HYLS, COHU, MSFT, JKH, NVDA, NOK, GNRC, TSLA, ABNB, AAPL, QCOM, SHOP, DGRO, SKYY, PLAB, EMLP, VOO, GS, INTC, ARAY, FSK, NET, FDX, BNDX, DIA, FTSL, ITOT, RSP, SHY, VEA, VMBS, AMAT, VIAC, CVX, DAKT, DOV, XOM, JPM, VZ, XRX, CLM, MELI, V, PYPL, SNOW, BSV, EFV, ESGU, FFR, FGD, FIXD, FVD, ACN, AMD, BA, NEM, JQC, JRO, PANW, GOOG, SQ, UBER, ARKW, BLV, IUSB, IWM, IYF, RDVY, SOXX, SPLV, TDTT, VBR, VIG, VTEB, VTI, VYM, XLI, XLV, ADBE, AEP, AXP, BRK.B, BLK, DHR, D, ETN, EW, LLY, F, HON, ISRG, LRCX, MRVL, MRK, PG, TMO, UNP, URI, UNH, EGY, VSH, RCS, CRF, BGS, BX, BRG, GNL, NVCR, OKTA, AFIN, ROKU, SE, DKNG, ARKG, BIV, BSCL, BSCM, BSJL, CIBR, IGSB, EMB, HDV, IJR, IVE, IWB, IWF, IWO, JETS, JNK, MTUM, NEAR, PGX, PNQI, QTEC, QUAL, RWM, SCHD, SCHG, SCHV, SDY, SJNK, SLV, SRLN, VB, VBK, VDC, VGT, VLUE, VNQ, VRP, VWO, VXF, XHB, XLB, XLE, XLF, XLY, MMM, PLD, APD, ABR, AZN, BP, BK, CCL, C, CMCSA, CCI, CMI, DUK, ENB, ETR, EQIX, EXAS, NEE, FISV, ITW, VIAV, KMB, MKTX, MKC, MU, ORCL, PBCT, PBT, RDS.A, SWKS, SO, SCCO, SYK, SYY, TROW, AXON, RTX, MTN, WBA, WM, WFC, WDC, WEC, RFI, JPC, JFR, UTF, MA, PNNT, DAL, BEP, AGNC, GM, APTS, ACRX, ZNGA, PSX, HTA, RH, ABBV, ZTS, IARE, NEP, HUBS, BST, QRVO, FSEN, TDOC, LITE, NGVT, HHDS, BDVC, DOW, CARR, LMND, PLTR, IGIB, FBT, FV, FXD, FXL, FXR, HYS, IAGG, IAT, IEMG, IFV, IWP, IWV, IYC, LMBS, MJ, PFF, USMV, VNLA, VXUS, XLC, XLG,
- Reduced Positions: CWB, TOTL, FPX, DE, XLK, BLL, VUG, AGG, LQD, VCIT, ADTN, IBOC, FIW, IGV, RPG, VGIT, CAMP, EXTR, CRM, BABA, SNAP, IHI, MO, AMT, KO, COST, MCD, NFLX, APPS, STWD, DDOG, IYW, QQQ, VCSH, XLP, ANF, CAT, GLW, GOOGL, HD, IBM, JNJ, RELL, RGLD, FB, WDAY, PAYC, ETSY, ZS, DOCU, SWAV, CHWY, FDN, GBTC, GOVT, IEFA, QCLN, QQEW, XLU, ABT, BMY, CSCO, EPD, FCX, GE, GSK, IDXX, KR, LOW, MDT, MS, NKE, ODFL, PFE, PRU, RCL, TSM, UNM, VECO, WMT, CMG, ET, HNW, GOF, PM, AVGO, TTD, COUP, NIO, ZM, AOK, BND, EFG, ESGE, FTCS, IBB, IEF, ITB, IVW, IWR, IYJ, MGK, PPA, SGDM, SPHB, SPYD, BIDU, BAM, COF, BXMT, CMP, DBD, DD, EMR, GILD, SVC, IRM, MAT, OXY, PEP, RPM, O, RHHBY, SBUX, TGT, TD, WST, WBK, ZBRA, IGD, EXG, TMUS, ULTA, BIP, ARI, KKR, APO, VEEV, AAL, ZEN, TWLO, KDMN, YUMC, MDB, MRNA, TMDX, AOR, BAB, EFAV, HYG, IBUY, IXN, JPST, MBB, MUB, PGF, SPHD, VHT, XAR,
- Sold Out: IYK, IXP, IAU, STX, JKK, FSKR, LTC, PAAS, LUV, PHYS, STAG, SH, PCEF, XL, CERN, NQP, CSGP, DXCM, MLM, WDR, LW, VRT, GMS, SRE, FAN, FNI, HACK, OKE, NVS, KHC, HBAN, FFC,
For the details of Kovack Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kovack+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kovack Advisors, Inc.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 85,491 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 251,892 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,590 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,375 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 284,916 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.059300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 65,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $146.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $116.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $76.2 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $80.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.03 and $92, with an estimated average price of $88.61. The stock is now traded at around $91.206000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $32.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 398.27%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 44,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 933.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 44,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 90.71%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $171.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 51.17%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $122.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Optoelectronics Inc by 36.19%. The purchase prices were between $7.05 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $7.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 586,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $139.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 56,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The sale prices were between $175.15 and $183.89, with an estimated average price of $179.97.Sold Out: iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Global Comm Services ETF. The sale prices were between $80.08 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $84.32.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.
