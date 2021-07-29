Kovack Advisors, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, iShares Global Comm Servi

New Purchases: SPHQ, VOX, DVY, DSI, PKW, DBX, DFAC, KMPH, ASAN, IYLD, IYG, CEF, JAKK, RYH, ADX, RPV, VSTO, FTA, PEO, CDC, FUBO, TWTR, HAYW, PDAC, CHX, ETHE, ESI, EEM, EEMA, Z, FXO, HUSV, IAI, IEO, IYE, OIH, PLW, QQQJ, XOP, KLIC, BWA, MDY, WY, REGN, FAB, PAA, FXH, ILMN, IWD, IXG, CS, CLF, XYL, CHD, GOLD, TFC, ADP, ADI, VCR, VFH, AFL, ATVI, BYND, SPLK, TPVG, JGH, MPC, NXPI, ASML, CRSP, DMTK, SFIX, ETO, RNP, VBF, CTVA, OTIS, DNP, RBLX, NAZ, LHX, NSL, ORC, BB, SPYV, PAI, BOND, NUE, BKT, GUT, SAN, NWBO,

JKE, ONEQ, ARKK, GLD, AAOI, VT, VTV, TIP, VTIP, SPY, FPE, AMZN, ZIXI, FEYE, HYLS, COHU, MSFT, JKH, NVDA, NOK, GNRC, TSLA, ABNB, AAPL, QCOM, SHOP, DGRO, SKYY, PLAB, EMLP, VOO, GS, INTC, ARAY, FSK, NET, FDX, BNDX, DIA, FTSL, ITOT, RSP, SHY, VEA, VMBS, AMAT, VIAC, CVX, DAKT, DOV, XOM, JPM, VZ, XRX, CLM, MELI, V, PYPL, SNOW, BSV, EFV, ESGU, FFR, FGD, FIXD, FVD, ACN, AMD, BA, NEM, JQC, JRO, PANW, GOOG, SQ, UBER, ARKW, BLV, IUSB, IWM, IYF, RDVY, SOXX, SPLV, TDTT, VBR, VIG, VTEB, VTI, VYM, XLI, XLV, ADBE, AEP, AXP, BRK.B, BLK, DHR, D, ETN, EW, LLY, F, HON, ISRG, LRCX, MRVL, MRK, PG, TMO, UNP, URI, UNH, EGY, VSH, RCS, CRF, BGS, BX, BRG, GNL, NVCR, OKTA, AFIN, ROKU, SE, DKNG, ARKG, BIV, BSCL, BSCM, BSJL, CIBR, IGSB, EMB, HDV, IJR, IVE, IWB, IWF, IWO, JETS, JNK, MTUM, NEAR, PGX, PNQI, QTEC, QUAL, RWM, SCHD, SCHG, SCHV, SDY, SJNK, SLV, SRLN, VB, VBK, VDC, VGT, VLUE, VNQ, VRP, VWO, VXF, XHB, XLB, XLE, XLF, XLY, MMM, PLD, APD, ABR, AZN, BP, BK, CCL, C, CMCSA, CCI, CMI, DUK, ENB, ETR, EQIX, EXAS, NEE, FISV, ITW, VIAV, KMB, MKTX, MKC, MU, ORCL, PBCT, PBT, RDS.A, SWKS, SO, SCCO, SYK, SYY, TROW, AXON, RTX, MTN, WBA, WM, WFC, WDC, WEC, RFI, JPC, JFR, UTF, MA, PNNT, DAL, BEP, AGNC, GM, APTS, ACRX, ZNGA, PSX, HTA, RH, ABBV, ZTS, IARE, NEP, HUBS, BST, QRVO, FSEN, TDOC, LITE, NGVT, HHDS, BDVC, DOW, CARR, LMND, PLTR, IGIB, FBT, FV, FXD, FXL, FXR, HYS, IAGG, IAT, IEMG, IFV, IWP, IWV, IYC, LMBS, MJ, PFF, USMV, VNLA, VXUS, XLC, XLG, Reduced Positions: CWB, TOTL, FPX, DE, XLK, BLL, VUG, AGG, LQD, VCIT, ADTN, IBOC, FIW, IGV, RPG, VGIT, CAMP, EXTR, CRM, BABA, SNAP, IHI, MO, AMT, KO, COST, MCD, NFLX, APPS, STWD, DDOG, IYW, QQQ, VCSH, XLP, ANF, CAT, GLW, GOOGL, HD, IBM, JNJ, RELL, RGLD, FB, WDAY, PAYC, ETSY, ZS, DOCU, SWAV, CHWY, FDN, GBTC, GOVT, IEFA, QCLN, QQEW, XLU, ABT, BMY, CSCO, EPD, FCX, GE, GSK, IDXX, KR, LOW, MDT, MS, NKE, ODFL, PFE, PRU, RCL, TSM, UNM, VECO, WMT, CMG, ET, HNW, GOF, PM, AVGO, TTD, COUP, NIO, ZM, AOK, BND, EFG, ESGE, FTCS, IBB, IEF, ITB, IVW, IWR, IYJ, MGK, PPA, SGDM, SPHB, SPYD, BIDU, BAM, COF, BXMT, CMP, DBD, DD, EMR, GILD, SVC, IRM, MAT, OXY, PEP, RPM, O, RHHBY, SBUX, TGT, TD, WST, WBK, ZBRA, IGD, EXG, TMUS, ULTA, BIP, ARI, KKR, APO, VEEV, AAL, ZEN, TWLO, KDMN, YUMC, MDB, MRNA, TMDX, AOR, BAB, EFAV, HYG, IBUY, IXN, JPST, MBB, MUB, PGF, SPHD, VHT, XAR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares Select Dividend ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, iShares Global Comm Services ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kovack Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Kovack Advisors, Inc. owns 656 stocks with a total value of $821 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 85,491 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 251,892 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,590 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,375 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 284,916 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.059300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 65,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $146.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $116.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $76.2 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $80.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.03 and $92, with an estimated average price of $88.61. The stock is now traded at around $91.206000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $32.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 398.27%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 44,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 933.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 44,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 90.71%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $171.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 51.17%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $122.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Optoelectronics Inc by 36.19%. The purchase prices were between $7.05 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $7.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 586,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $139.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 56,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The sale prices were between $175.15 and $183.89, with an estimated average price of $179.97.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Global Comm Services ETF. The sale prices were between $80.08 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $84.32.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.