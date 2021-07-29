Snow Phipps Group, LLC Buys Laureate Education Inc

Added Positions: LAUR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Laureate Education Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Snow Phipps Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Snow Phipps Group, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Velocity Financial Inc (VEL) - 7,077,961 shares, 74.52% of the total portfolio. Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) - 2,083,071 shares, 25.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.35%

Snow Phipps Group, LLC added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 52.35%. The purchase prices were between $11.87 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.76%. The holding were 2,083,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.