Snow Phipps Group, LLC Buys Laureate Education Inc

Investment company Snow Phipps Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Laureate Education Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Snow Phipps Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Snow Phipps Group, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Snow Phipps Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Snow Phipps Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Snow Phipps Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Snow Phipps Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Snow Phipps Group, LLC keeps buying
- Added Positions: LAUR,
For the details of Snow Phipps Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/snow+phipps+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Snow Phipps Group, LLC
- Velocity Financial Inc (VEL) - 7,077,961 shares, 74.52% of the total portfolio.
- Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) - 2,083,071 shares, 25.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.35%
Snow Phipps Group, LLC added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 52.35%. The purchase prices were between $11.87 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.76%. The holding were 2,083,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Snow Phipps Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Snow Phipps Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Snow Phipps Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Snow Phipps Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Snow Phipps Group, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment