Bfsg, Llc Buys iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, ViacomCBS Inc, Vanguard Energy ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Marvell Technology Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bfsg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, ViacomCBS Inc, Vanguard Energy ETF, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Li Auto Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Marvell Technology Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bfsg, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bfsg, Llc owns 130 stocks with a total value of $548 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BFSG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bfsg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BFSG, LLC
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 97,837 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,329 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,145 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 174,864 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.06%
  5. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I (WIW) - 1,095,695 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $166.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 35,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $70.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.761000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 42,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Textron Inc (TXT)

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $68.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 53.73%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 116,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $102.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 40.61%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $88.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in Science Applications International Corp by 190.55%. The purchase prices were between $82.6 and $94.45, with an estimated average price of $89.11. The stock is now traded at around $89.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT)

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in Central Garden & Pet Co by 55.90%. The purchase prices were between $52.93 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $56.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 233.55%. The purchase prices were between $134.41 and $152.59, with an estimated average price of $143.56. The stock is now traded at around $144.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.



