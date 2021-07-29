USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, NVIDIA Corp, Sells PACCAR Inc, Broadcom Inc, Texas Instruments Inc

- New Purchases: LH, MAA, CDW, LSXMK, SCHW, MHK, ROST, NXPI, KDP, TCOM, XRAY, WDC, SPG, FRC, IPG, KEY, WRK, BPOP, ACHC, AFG, OLN, SC, AMG, FHN, STAA, AMH, DECK, ANF, JCOM, ONTO, VECO, ISBC, KFRC, RCKY, SASR, ABCB, HWC, HVT, MTX, TMST, BRKR, CG, ACLS, OZK, CAMT, PLCE, EXTR, NVMI, PNFP, TGLS, PACW, PPBI, STLD, AEO, RWT, CUBI, IRT, BHLB, COP, DUK, ETH, XOM, FCF, MTZ, AVNT, PFS, EFC, CIT, TROX, RXN, VBTX, GWB, HRI, AIG, USB, UNP, RTX, WFC, AAON, CB, AMD, MO, UHAL, CWST, KO, CMI, DAR, DCI, GSK, GGG, IDA, JBHT, SJM, LEG, MRVL, NDAQ, NFLX, PPG, PFE, SNY, SYKE, SYY, WBA, BR, VMW, OGN,
- Added Positions: CSCO, NVDA, LRCX, KEYS, FB, INTU, ADI, HD, IBM, CVX, OKE, PNC, JPM, SLM, BIDU, AGNC, CBRE, EMN, BOOT, AMN, CRL, ATVI, SNV, PYPL, HIBB, GD, BRK.B, MCHP, LOW, ABBV, MLM, UPS, TBBK, TFC, EVR, C, COF, AVY, MSFT, HIMX, HIG, AAPL, EWJ, GOOG, XYL, APH, AEE, MA, ALB, HPE, WMT, VRTX, VFC, SBUX, BAX, ROP, PG, BMY, MMC, LII, ECL, EA, ICE, INTC, IEX, EXC,
- Reduced Positions: PCAR, AVGO, TXN, QRVO, TPR, ALGN, NKE, AES, DLTR, HBAN, KSU, ASML, CTSH, MNST, GLW, SNPS, ADSK, KLAC, CDNS, HAS, SWKS, IDXX, CAT, MU, GS, UNH, URI, FIVE, AXP, ON, HON, PAG, AGCO, DE, CPRI, HUN, PWR, JNJ, RJF, FCX, SIVB, MOS, FITB, DIS, JCI, HTH, ENSG, SYF, TTEK, MET, KHC, GM, A, IP, OMI, GPI, PNR, BYD, ADM, GNRC, ALLY, TSE, ETN, FL, NSC, TITN, DHR, DKS, GE, R, CROX, EXP, VMC, ARCB, ISRG, CASH, CFG, VSTO, DIA, BAC, BK, BLK, BG, CVS, FDX, FELE, ORCL, TGT, TTEC, TPX, TEX, TEL, SBLK, IVV, IWB, IWV, OEF, VTI, ACN, AMP, CSX, LLY, EMR, MDT, MS, RCII, SLB, TKR, VMI, QQQ, ABT, CMCSA, GIS, LOGI, MRK, ANTM, ST, BKU, IBTX, IWM, VNQ, XLB, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLP, XLU, XLV, AFL, BBY, CI, EW, GPC, HSY, LEN, MCD, SPGI, PEP, PKI, SWK, VZ, WCN, WM, OC, V, DG, NLSN, EFA, EPP, EWH, IEV, ILF, VOX, VSS, XLK, XLY,
- Sold Out: APTV, ETSY, QCOM, TMUS, ILMN, NOW, OMF, LMAT, GTLS, SQ, QNST, TTGT, SHYF, VCEL, CTRN, ERII, WMS, ABR, AX, HMST, OMCL, MATX, DIOD, VRTS, RCM, MGPI, HEAR, AMRC, SLAB, LPLA, NUAN, KLIC, CIGI, JYNT, TGH, TMO, APPS, KAI, LNN, LAD, SXI, EXPI, CELH, ENPH, ORA, OGE, NUS, NWL, FBHS, CERN, PVH, NTAP, ZTS, MKC, AMZN, HRL, PPL, TM, VRSK, HTLD, RBC, POOL, SHW, CL, CPRT, DOV, WERN, GWW, VAR, OLED, UL,
These are the top 5 holdings of USA Financial Portformulas Corp
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 16,945 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 3,621 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.65%
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 12,567 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.73%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 38,933 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 169173.91%
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 8,828 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.44%
USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $288.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 4,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88. The stock is now traded at around $193.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 7,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CDW Corp (CDW)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.48 and $184.01, with an estimated average price of $172.03. The stock is now traded at around $182.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 6,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $46.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 24,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 15,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.66 and $229.74, with an estimated average price of $203.4. The stock is now traded at around $195.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 5,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 169173.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 38,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 9441.18%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 6,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 110.65%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $616.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 21936.11%. The purchase prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01. The stock is now traded at around $162.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 7,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 20188.24%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $358.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 60525.00%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $527.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.
