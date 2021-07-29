Logo
USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, NVIDIA Corp, Sells PACCAR Inc, Broadcom Inc, Texas Instruments Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ada, MI, based Investment company USA Financial Portformulas Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, NVIDIA Corp, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells PACCAR Inc, Broadcom Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Qorvo Inc, Tapestry Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, USA Financial Portformulas Corp. As of 2021Q2, USA Financial Portformulas Corp owns 394 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of USA Financial Portformulas Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/usa+financial+portformulas+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of USA Financial Portformulas Corp
  1. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 16,945 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  2. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 3,621 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.65%
  3. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 12,567 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.73%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 38,933 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 169173.91%
  5. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 8,828 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.44%
New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $288.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 4,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88. The stock is now traded at around $193.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 7,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CDW Corp (CDW)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.48 and $184.01, with an estimated average price of $172.03. The stock is now traded at around $182.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 6,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $46.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 24,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 15,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.66 and $229.74, with an estimated average price of $203.4. The stock is now traded at around $195.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 5,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 169173.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 38,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 9441.18%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 6,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 110.65%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $616.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 21936.11%. The purchase prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01. The stock is now traded at around $162.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 7,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 20188.24%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $358.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 60525.00%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $527.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of USA Financial Portformulas Corp. Also check out:

1. USA Financial Portformulas Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. USA Financial Portformulas Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. USA Financial Portformulas Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that USA Financial Portformulas Corp keeps buying
