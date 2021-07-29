USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, NVIDIA Corp, Sells PACCAR Inc, Broadcom Inc, Texas Instruments Inc

New Purchases: LH, MAA, CDW, LSXMK, SCHW, MHK, ROST, NXPI, KDP, TCOM, XRAY, WDC, SPG, FRC, IPG, KEY, WRK, BPOP, ACHC, AFG, OLN, SC, AMG, FHN, STAA, AMH, DECK, ANF, JCOM, ONTO, VECO, ISBC, KFRC, RCKY, SASR, ABCB, HWC, HVT, MTX, TMST, BRKR, CG, ACLS, OZK, CAMT, PLCE, EXTR, NVMI, PNFP, TGLS, PACW, PPBI, STLD, AEO, RWT, CUBI, IRT, BHLB, COP, DUK, ETH, XOM, FCF, MTZ, AVNT, PFS, EFC, CIT, TROX, RXN, VBTX, GWB, HRI, AIG, USB, UNP, RTX, WFC, AAON, CB, AMD, MO, UHAL, CWST, KO, CMI, DAR, DCI, GSK, GGG, IDA, JBHT, SJM, LEG, MRVL, NDAQ, NFLX, PPG, PFE, SNY, SYKE, SYY, WBA, BR, VMW, OGN,

Ada, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cisco Systems Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, NVIDIA Corp, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells PACCAR Inc, Broadcom Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Qorvo Inc, Tapestry Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, USA Financial Portformulas Corp. As of 2021Q2, USA Financial Portformulas Corp owns 394 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 16,945 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 3,621 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.65% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 12,567 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.73% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 38,933 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 169173.91% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 8,828 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.44%

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $288.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 4,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88. The stock is now traded at around $193.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 7,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.48 and $184.01, with an estimated average price of $172.03. The stock is now traded at around $182.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 6,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $46.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 24,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 15,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.66 and $229.74, with an estimated average price of $203.4. The stock is now traded at around $195.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 5,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 169173.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 38,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 9441.18%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 6,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 110.65%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $616.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 21936.11%. The purchase prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01. The stock is now traded at around $162.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 7,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 20188.24%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $358.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 60525.00%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $527.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.