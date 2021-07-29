Opus Capital Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Best Buy Co Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA

New Purchases: BBY, UPS, ES, RHHBY, VNQ, NVDA, UL, DPSGY, GLD,

BBY, UPS, ES, RHHBY, VNQ, NVDA, UL, DPSGY, GLD, Added Positions: BND, VOO, SCHF, VONG, IEMG, JKD, FB, SPY, AAPL, FNDF, VCSH, O, AGG, IWF, IWM, SCHD, SCHE, AVXL, NWBO, MSFT, JNJ, XOM, CSX,

BND, VOO, SCHF, VONG, IEMG, JKD, FB, SPY, AAPL, FNDF, VCSH, O, AGG, IWF, IWM, SCHD, SCHE, AVXL, NWBO, MSFT, JNJ, XOM, CSX, Reduced Positions: IJR, VSS, SLYV, BSV, SCHX, LMT, IWB, HD, VTV, VZ, BLK, CCI, HON, SBUX, TXN, JPM, CSCO, ZURVY, CODYY, PEP, ASX, APD, TFC, NEE, FNDA, ABBV, IVV, IVW, PSMMY, ENLAY, VGSH, IBDRY, SIEGY, UOVEY, NVS, ABT, AMGN, ADP, CVX, LLY, ITW, MMC, MCD, NSRGY, BNPQY, PNC, PAYX, QCOM, SRE, PLD, TM, USB, IJH, PSX, WBA,

IJR, VSS, SLYV, BSV, SCHX, LMT, IWB, HD, VTV, VZ, BLK, CCI, HON, SBUX, TXN, JPM, CSCO, ZURVY, CODYY, PEP, ASX, APD, TFC, NEE, FNDA, ABBV, IVV, IVW, PSMMY, ENLAY, VGSH, IBDRY, SIEGY, UOVEY, NVS, ABT, AMGN, ADP, CVX, LLY, ITW, MMC, MCD, NSRGY, BNPQY, PNC, PAYX, QCOM, SRE, PLD, TM, USB, IJH, PSX, WBA, Sold Out: MGDDY, DES, BTI, MFC, NTTYY, SNY, UBS, BAESY, SKHHY, BCE, MURGY, PHIL, WARM,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Best Buy Co Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Facebook Inc, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA, British American Tobacco PLC, Sonic Healthcare during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opus Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Opus Capital Group, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $415 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Opus Capital Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opus+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 199,795 shares, 18.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 451,315 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 845,227 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 260,830 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.18% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 275,503 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $114.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23. The stock is now traded at around $86.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $40.56 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $47.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Deutsche Post AG. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $69.98, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $69.276000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 312.80%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 68.57%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $358.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 300.26%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $70.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA. The sale prices were between $28.83 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $30.61.

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $30.98 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $32.19.

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sonic Healthcare Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $27.49.

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in UBS Group AG. The sale prices were between $14.96 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.8.

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in BAE Systems PLC. The sale prices were between $27.63 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $29.32.

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13.