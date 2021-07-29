Opus Capital Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Best Buy Co Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Opus Capital Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Best Buy Co Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Opus Capital Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Best Buy Co Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Facebook Inc, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA, British American Tobacco PLC, Sonic Healthcare during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opus Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Opus Capital Group, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $415 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Opus Capital Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opus+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Opus Capital Group, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 199,795 shares, 18.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 451,315 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 845,227 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 260,830 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.18%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 275,503 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $114.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eversource Energy (ES)

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23. The stock is now traded at around $86.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $40.56 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $47.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Deutsche Post AG (DPSGY)

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Deutsche Post AG. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $69.98, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $69.276000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 312.80%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 68.57%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $358.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 300.26%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $70.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA (MGDDY)

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA. The sale prices were between $28.83 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $30.61.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $30.98 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $32.19.

Sold Out: Sonic Healthcare Ltd (SKHHY)

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sonic Healthcare Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $27.49.

Sold Out: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in UBS Group AG. The sale prices were between $14.96 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.8.

Sold Out: BAE Systems PLC (BAESY)

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in BAE Systems PLC. The sale prices were between $27.63 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $29.32.

Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Opus Capital Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Opus Capital Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Opus Capital Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Opus Capital Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Opus Capital Group, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider