Summer '21: Tequila Don Julio Is All In

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Summer '21: Tequila Don Julio Is All In

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Introducing Tequila Don Julio Primavera - Meant to Hit Shelves in Spring 2022, But We Just Couldn't Wait

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer has already been filled with celebrations and there's still more to look forward to. Tequila Don Julio knows that no truly epic party is complete without great tequila and has pulled out all of the stops to ensure that summer 2021 gets the tequila that it deserves. Originally slated for spring 2022, the brand is releasing an extremely limited quantity of the new Tequila Don Julio Primavera – a deliciously smooth expression that takes Tequila Don Julio's traditional Reposado and finishes it in orange wine casks for a sophisticated, silky taste that whispers citrus but screams "let's party!"

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8931451-tequila-don-julio-primavera-summer-launch/

DonJulio1_1627503935309-HR.jpg

"This summer has been bursting with a resurgence of celebrations and there's nothing we like more at Tequila Don Julio than a great party, which is why we are so thrilled to be able to introduce Tequila Don Julio Primavera earlier than planned," says Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila, Diageo North America. "There are only 15,000 cases available now, but don't worry if you can't find it this year – just as the name suggests, Tequila Don Julio Primavera will be back for our originally scheduled launch in spring 2022."

Tequila Don Julio Primavera is meticulously crafted to ensure liquid perfection that honors the legacy of Don Julio González's innovative spirit and is on par with the existing unparalleled portfolio. Featuring a flawless balance of notes including honeyed agave, a hint of spice and a light, citrus finish, Tequila Don Julio Primavera is best enjoyed on the rocks or in the signature Primavera Sunset cocktail with club soda and a cara cara orange wedge.

Primavera Sunset
A premium summer cocktail with a light citrus flavor and smooth finish.

1.5 oz. Tequila Don Julio Primavera
3 oz. Club Soda
Cara Cara Orange

Preparation: Add ice and Tequila Don Julio Primavera into glass and top with club soda. Garnish with cara cara orange wedge.

Available for a limited time only, this first run of Tequila Don Julio Primavera is now available nationwide with a suggested retail price of $99 as the perfect complement to rooftop gatherings, golden hour cocktails, day parties turned night parties, and those spontaneous "one more round" conversations. Tequila Don Julio encourages consumers of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO
Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio REAL. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

ABOUT DIAGEO NA
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

DonJulio2_1627503934090-HR.jpg
DonJulio3_1627503935189-HR.jpg
DonJulio4_1627503934170-HR.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ54775&sd=2021-07-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summer-21-tequila-don-julio-is-all-in-301344545.html

SOURCE Tequila Don Julio

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ54775&Transmission_Id=202107291300PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ54775&DateId=20210729
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment