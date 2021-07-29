Logo
Top U.S. Homebuilder Announces Grand Opening in Fast-Growing Parker, CO

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

New model home now open at Enclave at Pine Grove from Century Communities

PR Newswire

PARKER, Colo., July 29, 2021

PARKER, Colo., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce the Grand Opening of a new model home—showcasing the stunning two-story Bronte floor plan—at Enclave at Pine Grove in sought-after Parker, CO. Offering a total of 142 lots—already selling fast—this exceptional community boasts a versatile selection of single- and two-story new homes, featuring 3 to 6 bedrooms, beautiful open-concept layouts, exceptional craftsmanship, and stylish included fixtures and finishes.

Century_Communities_Inc.jpg

Located along Parker's vibrant Mainstreet, Enclave at Pine Grove gives residents prime access to shopping and dining in historic downtown Parker, plus close proximity to the city's extensive park and trail system. The Denver Tech Center (DTC), downtown Denver and Denver International Airport (DIA) are also just a short drive away.

Interested homebuyers and agents are invited to visit the community to tour the model and explore available homes.

Get directions and community information at www.CenturyCommunities.com/PineGroveCO.

More About Enclave at Pine Grove:

  • 5 ranch and two-story floor plans from the upper $500s
  • 3 to 6 bedrooms
  • 2 to 5 bathrooms
  • 1,673 to 3,616 square feet
  • 2- to 3-bay garage
  • Open-concept layouts with well-appointed kitchens, private home offices, spacious lofts (select plans) and more
  • Options (depending on plan): covered patios, extended kitchens, chef's kitchens, main-floor bedrooms, finished basements with media rooms and more

Sales Center:
10995 Wooden Pole Drive
Parker, CO 80134

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 720-216-5938.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and 30 markets across the U.S., offering title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Century_Communities_PURPLE_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA59271&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-us-homebuilder-announces-grand-opening-in-fast-growing-parker-co-301344585.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

