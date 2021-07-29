Kontrol Technologies Selected by Junior Hockey Team the Sarnia Sting to Provide Real-Time Air Quality and Viral Monitoring

PR Newswire

BioCloud Technology to be Implemented in Training Facilities and Locker Rooms for Safer Spaces

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) ("Kontrol" or the "Company"), a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, has been selected by the Sarnia Sting, an Ontario Junior Hockey team, to provide its real-time air quality and viral monitoring solutions to enhance the health and safety of the team's training facilities and locker rooms.

"We continue to attract a high level of activity and interest from sporting applications for our BioCloud technology," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. "The health and safety of athletes and other employees is an important consideration for organizations, and BioCloud can deliver safe continuity of operations through real-time monitoring and early detection. We are pleased that BioCloud has been selected by the Sarnia Sting, and look forward to the continued deployment of our technology in the sporting industry."

BioCloud is a real-time air analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by promoting air circulation, monitoring the ambient air quality and sampling continuously for air-borne viruses such as Covid-19.

"Protecting the health and safety of our athletes is a top priority of our organization and BioCloud provides a unique solution for real-time monitoring to support safer spaces," says Dylan Seca, General Manager of the Sarnia Sting. "In addition to our existing safety protocols, BioCloud is an important technology addition to create an environment where our athletes can focus on their pursuit of excellence."

About the Sarnia Sting

The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club is a proud member team of the world's premier junior hockey development program, the Ontario Hockey League ("OHL"). Calling Sarnia, Ontario home since 1994, the Sting have produced a number of notable National Hockey League talent including: Steven Stamkos, Travis Konecny, Jakob Chychrun, Jordan Kyrou, Alex Galchenyuk, Matt Martin & more.

About Kontrol BioCloudTM

Kontrol BioCloud ("BioCloud") is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others. Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com

Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where Kontrol expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all; that those technologies will not prove as effective as expected; those customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected; and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kontrol-technologies-selected-by-junior-hockey-team-the-sarnia-sting-to-provide-real-time-air-quality-and-viral-monitoring-301344589.html

SOURCE Kontrol Technologies Corp.