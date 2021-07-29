Cushman & Wakefield Represents Landlord Hines in 10 Leases Totaling 170,000 SF in Salt Lake City

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cushman & Wakefield Represents Landlord Hines in 10 Leases Totaling 170,000 SF in Salt Lake City

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has represented Hines Global Income Trust, Inc., a fund sponsored by Hines, in 10 tenant signings totaling approximately 170,000 SF at the Cottonwood Corporate Center in Salt Lake City since March 2020. The Cottonwood Corporate Center is a 490,030-square-foot Class A midrise suburban office campus.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Dana Baird, CCIM, executive managing director, Mike Richmond, executive managing director and Amanda Lawson, director represented Hines in each of the 10 transactions. The campus’s tenant activity over the last year has consisted of new, expansion and renewal lease transactions across a variety of industries, including professional, financial, legal, pharmaceutical, engineering/design and real estate headquarters.

Baird said, “We are thrilled to be able to announce this recent robust activity at this exceptional project, and with so many high-quality tenants across a broad spectrum of uses. Salt Lake City remains a desirable location and we believe this to be indicative of more future activity at the project and throughout the region.”

Richmond added, “In addition to a superior location convenient to several freeways and numerous off-site amenities for employees and guests, Cottonwood Corporate Center also offers tenants an assortment of on-site amenities including a fully-equipped fitness center as well as a new conference center, and an outdoor patio and tenant lounge are also in process of being built that we think will excite tenants.”

“This momentum is a reflection of companies who are working to reintroduce the importance of company culture and the need for collaboration by returning to office,” said Dusty Harris, senior managing director at Hines. “We are excited to welcome tenants back to Cottonwood Corporate Center smartly and safely when they are ready.”

Cottonwood Corporate Center is located in the Cottonwood suburb at the foot of the Wasatch Mountains, and overlooks most of the Salt Lake Valley. The location also provides access to Interstates 215, 15 and 80 and other freeways, and is 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, Park City and the Salt Lake City International Airport. The project is LEED certified and has an ENERGY STAR rating.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow %40CushWake on Twitter.

About Hines

Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 240 cities in 27 countries. Hines oversees a portfolio of assets under management valued at approximately $160.9 billion¹, including $81.7 billion in assets under management for which Hines serves as investment manager, and $79.2 billion representing more than 172.9 million square feet of assets for which Hines provides third-party property-level services. Historically, Hines has developed, redeveloped or acquired approximately 1,450 properties, totaling over 485 million square feet. The firm has more than 180 developments currently underway around the world. With extensive experience in investments across the risk spectrum and all property types, and a pioneering commitment to ESG, Hines is one of the largest and most-respected real estate organizations in the world. Visit www.hines.com for more information.

¹Includes both the global Hines organization as well as RIA AUM as of December 31, 2020.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210729006006r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729006006/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment