DCM is Positioned to Grow its Retail Services Volumes while Accelerating Clients' Adoption of Tech-enabled Services

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, has played an important role bringing physical locations in the retail sector to life for over 60 years, while helping to drive workflow efficiency through our tech-enabled solutions. As retailers pivoted to accommodate new health and safety measures and accelerated their deployment of new channel strategies including e-commerce and curbside pick-up during the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, DCM has been working collaboratively with its clients to deliver solutions to address the rapidly changing industry.

DCM’s communications and technology-enabled workflow solutions are used by many of Canada’s leading retail organizations, including name-brand retailers in the grocery, pharmacy, telecommunications, and department store categories.

“Retail is dynamic and always evolving. Since the pandemic began, Retail has literally been turned upside down. Retailers have had to rethink everything from their business models to their channel strategies. With limitations on store traffic, and even complete store closures, and the advent of new health and safety protocols, our clients have experienced significant challenges including increased cost pressures and access to their customers,” said Colin Nias, Senior Director of Sales, Retail for DCM. “While we experienced lower revenue in 2020 in this sector compared to 2019, DCM’s tech-enabled services, national scale, and deep experience in the retail sector have allowed us to provide thought leadership and leading-edge solutions during this dynamic time. Our automated workflow solutions are helping our clients streamline workflows to help offset the rising costs being experienced within their operations.”

While Retail accounted for approximately 14% of DCM’s revenue in 2020, it represented less than 5% of our tech-enabled marketing workflow revenue, representing a significant opportunity to accelerate the Company’s strategy to grow its tech-enabled service offerings, while adding enhanced value to our Retail clients.

“More than 30% of our total revenue comes from tech-enabled services, and Retail has historically been under-represented in this mix. We’ve seen increasing adoption of tech-enabled services by our clients through the pandemic, but we see significant growth opportunities to help our retail clients accelerate their digital marketing work-flows,” said Richard Kellam, President and CEO of DCM. “With consumer movements expected to return to more normal levels in the second half of 2021, we are well positioned to help our retail clients scale their businesses with tech-enabled services and to grow our own revenues.”

ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.

DCM is a communication solutions partner that adds value for large enterprises by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. Our technology-enabled content and workflow management capabilities solve the complex branding, communications, logistics and regulatory requirements of Canada’s leading enterprises. We pair customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology, and services to power our clients’ go-to-market strategies. We help our clients manage how their brands come to life, determine which channels are right for them, manage multimedia campaigns, deploy location-specific and 1:1 marketing, execute custom loyalty programs, and fulfill their commercial printing needs all in one place.

Our extensive experience has positioned us as experts at providing communication solutions across many verticals, including the financial, retail, healthcare, cannabis, energy, and public sectors. Thanks to our locations throughout Canada and in the United States, we meet our clients’ varying needs with scale, speed, and efficiency – no matter how large or complex the ask - delivered through our technology-enabled service model.

