Invesco European Growth Fund's 2nd-Quarter Letter

Market overview

Global equity markets rose during the second quarter, bolstered by accelerating vaccine rollouts and easing of COVID-related restrictions in most developed markets.

In a reversal from the first quarter, growth stocks outperformed value stocks in most regions. Commodities outperformed, aided by the energy component.

European and UK equity markets performed well, driven by the reopening of regional economies and improving economic indicators.

In this environment, developed global equity markets outperformed emerging market equities for the quarter.

Positioning and outlook

We added three new holdings during the quarter: French materials company Arkema ( XPAR:AKE , Financial), French luxury goods company Kering ( XPAR:KER , Financial) and British IT servicesgroup FDM ( LSE:FDM , Financial) (0.72%, 0.84% and 0.24% of total net assets, respectively). We exited three positions: UKbased tobacco company British American Tobacco ( LSE:BATS , Financial) and Switzerland-based companies, health care supplier Alcon ( ALC , Financial) and pharmaceuticals company Novartis ( NVS , Financial) (all 0.00% of total net assets).

Regardless of the macroeconomic environment, we remain focused on applying our well-established, long-term, bottom-up Earnings, Quality, Valuation (EQV) investment process that seeks to identify attractively valued, high-quality growth companies.

Performance highlights

Invesco European Growth Fund Trades, Portfolio) Class A shares at net asset value (NAV) underperformed its benchmark index. (Please see the investment results table on page 2 for fund and index performance.)

Contributors to performance

Fund holdings in the information technology (IT) sector outperformed those of the benchmark sector, contributing to relative return. An underweight in the sector added to relative results as well. Switzerland-based Logitech International ( LOGI , Financial) (0.68% of total net assets) was a notable contributor within the sector.

Stock selection in the communication services sector added to relative performance. France-based Criteo ( CRTO , Financial) , an ecommerce marketing technology company, was a key contributor within the sector.

Having no exposure in the weak utilities sector benefited relative results.

Geographically, stock selection in Sweden and Denmark added to relative return. An underweight in Sweden and having exposure in Russia were beneficial as well.

Russia-based financials company Sberbank ( MIC:SBERP , Financial) was the fund’s leading individual contributor. The company benefited from another quarter of robust results. During the quarter, Sberbank held a capital markets day that shed further light on its ecommerce operation.

Detractors from performance

Stock selection in the consumer discretionary sector was the largest detractor from relative return, with Ireland-based Flutter Entertainment ( LSE:FLTR , Financial) a key individual detractor. An underweight in France-based LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton ( XPAR:MC , Financial) (0.97% of total net assets) relative to the benchmark hampered relativereturn as well.

Stock selection and an underweight in the health care sector detracted from relative return. Not owning AstraZeneca ( AZN , Financial) and being underweight in Switzerland-based Roche ( XSWX:ROG , Financial) and Denmark-based Novo Nordisk ( NVO , Financial) negatively affected relative results (0.00%, 1.98% and 1.24% of total net assets).

An overweight in industrials, combined with stock selection, hampered relative results.

Geographically, stock selection in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Switzerland detracted from relative return. An overweight in Ireland and an underweight in Switzerland were also detrimental.

UK-based industrials company HomeServe ( LSE:HSV , Financial) was the leading individual detractor. The company provided a disappointing update regarding its legacy UK membership business, where customer losses were higher than anticipated. However, North America, HomeServe’s growth engine, has continued to perform well. We believe the UK business will soon stabilize and that the US business will continue to grow strongly.

