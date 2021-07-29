Avalon Advisors, Llc Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Intel Corp, FedEx Corp, Sells Albemarle Corp, Garmin, The Estee Lauder Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Intel Corp, FedEx Corp, Albertsons Inc, Cal-Maine Foods Inc, sells Albemarle Corp, Garmin, The Estee Lauder Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avalon Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Avalon Advisors, Llc owns 347 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 827,663 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.39% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 165,129 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Cummins Inc (CMI) - 402,453 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 510,751 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 349,376 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $21.04, with an estimated average price of $19.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 664,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.35 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $87.01. The stock is now traded at around $92.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 60,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.48 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $74.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 63,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $11.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 273,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 72,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Brigham Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $21.46, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 141,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 60.16%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,154,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 4244.01%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 296,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 947.07%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $282.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 49,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $34.91 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.44. The stock is now traded at around $35.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,120,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 24.95%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 376,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Mitek Systems Inc by 192.50%. The purchase prices were between $14.58 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $16.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 411,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Addus HomeCare Corp. The sale prices were between $80.75 and $110.22, with an estimated average price of $97.49.

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.4 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $32.3.

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $38.95 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $44.04.

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Shift Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $6.61 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $8.

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96.

Avalon Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 99%. The sale prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $202.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Avalon Advisors, Llc still held 3,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avalon Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 98.52%. The sale prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $157.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Avalon Advisors, Llc still held 2,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avalon Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 76.85%. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $332.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Avalon Advisors, Llc still held 15,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avalon Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 39.57%. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Avalon Advisors, Llc still held 116,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avalon Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 29.97%. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $166.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Avalon Advisors, Llc still held 127,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avalon Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 29.46%. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $51.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Avalon Advisors, Llc still held 252,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.