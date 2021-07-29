Logo
Avalon Advisors, Llc Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Intel Corp, FedEx Corp, Sells Albemarle Corp, Garmin, The Estee Lauder Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Avalon Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Intel Corp, FedEx Corp, Albertsons Inc, Cal-Maine Foods Inc, sells Albemarle Corp, Garmin, The Estee Lauder Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avalon Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Avalon Advisors, Llc owns 347 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AVALON ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/avalon+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AVALON ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 827,663 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.39%
  2. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 165,129 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
  3. Cummins Inc (CMI) - 402,453 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
  4. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 510,751 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 349,376 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
New Purchase: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $21.04, with an estimated average price of $19.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 664,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.35 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $87.01. The stock is now traded at around $92.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 60,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.48 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $74.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 63,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $11.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 273,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DermTech Inc (DMTK)

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 72,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brigham Minerals Inc (MNRL)

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Brigham Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $21.46, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 141,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 60.16%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,154,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 4244.01%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 296,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 947.07%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $282.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 49,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $34.91 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.44. The stock is now traded at around $35.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,120,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 24.95%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 376,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mitek Systems Inc (MITK)

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Mitek Systems Inc by 192.50%. The purchase prices were between $14.58 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $16.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 411,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sold Out: Addus HomeCare Corp (ADUS)

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Addus HomeCare Corp. The sale prices were between $80.75 and $110.22, with an estimated average price of $97.49.

Sold Out: G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII)

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.4 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $32.3.

Sold Out: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $38.95 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $44.04.

Sold Out: Shift Technologies Inc (SFT)

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Shift Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $6.61 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $8.

Sold Out: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96.

Reduced: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Avalon Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 99%. The sale prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $202.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Avalon Advisors, Llc still held 3,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Avalon Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 98.52%. The sale prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $157.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Avalon Advisors, Llc still held 2,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Avalon Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 76.85%. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $332.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Avalon Advisors, Llc still held 15,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Avalon Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 39.57%. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Avalon Advisors, Llc still held 116,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)

Avalon Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 29.97%. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $166.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Avalon Advisors, Llc still held 127,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Avalon Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 29.46%. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $51.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Avalon Advisors, Llc still held 252,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.



