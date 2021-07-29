Cordasco Financial Network Buys ACV Auctions Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: ACVA, PII, OGN, NOBL, PEJ, REET, HUM, SBSW, VRTX, CP, PSLV, IONS, CLOV, 6S3, YETI, IYR, REMX, PEI, IWD, GTX, FSK, CPNG, AUD, AUD,

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ACV Auctions Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Morgan Stanley, Ameriprise Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cordasco Financial Network. As of 2021Q2, Cordasco Financial Network owns 539 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 193,560 shares, 32.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 91,851 shares, 14.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 10,287 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 32,001 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 22,374 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $130.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $92.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.948400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 2678.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 2270.00%. The purchase prices were between $64.42 and $70.47, with an estimated average price of $67.34. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 236.17%. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 196.96%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.44%. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $15.21, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49.

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79.

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $19.24 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $20.99.

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.