Cordasco Financial Network Buys ACV Auctions Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

- New Purchases: ACVA, PII, OGN, NOBL, PEJ, REET, HUM, SBSW, VRTX, CP, PSLV, IONS, CLOV, 6S3, YETI, IYR, REMX, PEI, IWD, GTX, FSK, CPNG, AUD, AUD,
- Added Positions: USB, QSR, PRU, XLE, PHYS, T, QQQ, NIO, XLK, ARKK, HD, DLR, CCI, XLF, PEP, PNC, NCLH, LOW, INTC, CCL, DOW, JNJ, DKNG, FIVG, BA, VIAC, VONG, VT, VYM, SKLZ, HACK, ETY, EXG, HTGC, BXMX, IJR, ICLN,
- Reduced Positions: SHW, MRK, VBR, APD, MS, AMP, PFE, CAT, DE, GDDY, ABBV, ORCL, IUSB, VZ, CMI, IEFA, LMT, AGG, EEM, AAPL, ADP, CVS, TIP, IWV, IXUS, AMZN, AEP, KEY, LLY, DUK, BLK, CI, VTV, DDD, FRBK, AMLP, IBM, HYRE, GILD, GIS, UAL, MJ, DD, D, CSCO, CVX, BCE, AZN, VTRS, WELL, JNK, SRLN, RWO, RDS.B, PG, PAA, EPD, ET, CRWD, GOLD, BMO, AMC,
- Sold Out: VTI, MMC, MUB, GOF, FCX, BNDX, HWM, TBT, FPE, PLL, TTEK, VALE, IQ, ARNC, FSKR, DNN, THO, IAU, KRE, SCHP, VIG, AA,
For the details of Cordasco Financial Network's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cordasco+financial+network/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cordasco Financial Network
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 193,560 shares, 32.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 91,851 shares, 14.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 10,287 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 32,001 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio.
- Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 22,374 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)
Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $130.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $92.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 690 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)
Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.948400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 2678.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 2270.00%. The purchase prices were between $64.42 and $70.47, with an estimated average price of $67.34. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 236.17%. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 196.96%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.44%. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $15.21, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49.Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79.Sold Out: Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF)
Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $19.24 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $20.99.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.
