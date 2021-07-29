Logo
Cordasco Financial Network Buys ACV Auctions Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Cordasco Financial Network (Current Portfolio) buys ACV Auctions Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Morgan Stanley, Ameriprise Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cordasco Financial Network. As of 2021Q2, Cordasco Financial Network owns 539 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cordasco Financial Network's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cordasco+financial+network/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cordasco Financial Network
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 193,560 shares, 32.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 91,851 shares, 14.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  3. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 10,287 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
  4. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 32,001 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio.
  5. Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 22,374 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
New Purchase: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $130.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $92.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.948400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 2678.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 2270.00%. The purchase prices were between $64.42 and $70.47, with an estimated average price of $67.34. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 236.17%. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 196.96%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.44%. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $15.21, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49.

Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79.

Sold Out: Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF)

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $19.24 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $20.99.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cordasco Financial Network. Also check out:

1. Cordasco Financial Network's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cordasco Financial Network's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cordasco Financial Network's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cordasco Financial Network keeps buying
