HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, FS KKR Capital Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells , Sherwin-Williams Co, News Corp

New Purchases: EFX, SEE, DBC, YETI, CW, ABNB, TEL, LII, BTI, ORCC, MRNA, ALB, MELI, NEM, DDD, HCA, STX, HUBS, BSX, AIG, EOG, ABR, CPRT, CNC, CMS, PGR, VRTX, EVRG, XLNX, ADN, VFC, FNV, FRC, SRC, FANG, WDAY, DELL, OSH, HST, AKAM, BBY, CP, CERN, EA, ETR, EQIX, TTWO, HUM, HBAN, IP, LOGI, MAR, NDSN, PPL, PXD, REGN, RCL, STLD, SESN, PRQR, ERIC, BBD, KBLB, XALL,

EFX, SEE, DBC, YETI, CW, ABNB, TEL, LII, BTI, ORCC, MRNA, ALB, MELI, NEM, DDD, HCA, STX, HUBS, BSX, AIG, EOG, ABR, CPRT, CNC, CMS, PGR, VRTX, EVRG, XLNX, ADN, VFC, FNV, FRC, SRC, FANG, WDAY, DELL, OSH, HST, AKAM, BBY, CP, CERN, EA, ETR, EQIX, TTWO, HUM, HBAN, IP, LOGI, MAR, NDSN, PPL, PXD, REGN, RCL, STLD, SESN, PRQR, ERIC, BBD, KBLB, XALL, Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, JPM, AMZN, FSK, FB, DOW, GOOG, CVS, GOOGL, VZ, WFC, JNJ, V, GS, HD, UNH, CMCSA, IT, PFE, ADBE, CVX, CL, FDX, PG, TGT, PYPL, BAC, MCD, NVDA, X, DIS, ACN, BA, BMY, SBUX, MA, MMM, AXP, ED, NEE, MRK, NFLX, CRM, UPS, AVGO, AMD, LLY, XOM, IBM, MDT, NKE, NOC, PEP, TXN, RTX, PM, ZTS, ASML, ADI, CSCO, COP, ILMN, INTU, LOW, MS, TSM, WMT, NOW, DOCU, PTON, ABT, APD, AMGN, ADSK, BLK, SCHW, CME, C, KO, COST, DTE, DHR, DOV, GD, GILD, HSY, HON, INTC, ICE, MDLZ, PNC, QCOM, RSG, TMO, USB, DK, CHTR, AOS, PLD, ALGN, AMT, AMKR, AMAT, AZN, BAX, BRK.B, CSX, FIS, CREE, ETN, ECL, EMR, ITW, ISRG, KMB, LMT, SPGI, MU, MPWR, MCO, MSI, NSRGY, NTRS, PPG, PAYX, LIN, BKNG, SAP, SWK, SYY, TJX, UNP, TMUS, MSCI, TCEHY, GM, AAGIY, TWTR, OMF, COUP, LYFT, UBER, ABB, CB, AFL, LNT, ALL, AEP, AWR, APH, NLY, ANSS, AON, ATR, AJG, ADP, TFC, BP, BK, BDX, BIO, COF, CAH, LUMN, CI, CCI, CMI, DHI, DXCM, DEO, D, DD, DUK, EMN, EW, ENB, ENTG, EL, EXC, FAST, FITB, F, FCX, GSK, GPN, LHX, HXL, MTCH, TT, KSU, KSS, LH, MGM, MMC, MCK, MET, MCHP, NSC, NUE, ORLY, ORCL, PH, PENN, PHG, PLUG, PRU, PEG, O, RMD, ROK, ROP, SBAC, SIVB, SRE, SO, LUV, TRV, STT, STE, SNPS, TROW, TER, TREX, UL, VLO, WPC, WBA, ANTM, WMB, XEL, EBAY, DFS, AWK, ENLAY, NXPI, PSX, CDW, CXP, GRUB, ZEN, CTLT, CFG, BLD, ALC, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, ACAD, ATVI, MO, AEE, ABC, AZO, BCE, BIIB, CBRE, CDNS, CRL, CIEN, CMA, DXC, STZ, DLR, EIX, FNF, FE, FLEX, GIS, PEAK, KLAC, LFUS, MMS, MKC, VTRS, NGG, INSG, OXY, OHI, PKG, PII, PFG, PSA, DGX, ROLL, SNY, SLB, SWKS, SRCL, SYK, TTEK, THO, TTC, UAL, KMPR, VTR, VOD, GWW, WM, WY, WYNN, YUM, ZBH, RYCEY, OC, DAL, VMW, CIM, APPS, BCLI, ENZC, KKR, LYB, KMI, MPC, HZNP, XYL, APTV, RPAI, VEEV, ARMK, SAGE, KEYS, KHC, SNAP, SLI, SLI, ESTC, ZM, SNDL, PLTR,

SHW, TSLA, ENPH, CMG, SQ, RNG, NIO, TTD, VIAC, SHOP, DKNG, T, VWDRY, GNRC, GSAT, ZBRA, CVNA, FLGT, ETSY, LDOS, TDOC, EPAM, CAT, SPOT, PINS, FISV, CRWD, AVLR, BYND, SEDG, DE, AXNX, WELL, LITE, BRKR, HTA, ZNGA, XHR, TRP, TWLO, FSLY, MGA, DM, CGC, QRVO, CHWY, FVRR, CRON, FTNT, CRSP, ROKU, LX, BTAI, MMNFF, ES, AMP, SAN, BDSI, CBRL, CNI, CCL, DRI, FNMA, GE, JCI, LRCX, LYG, MRO, MXIM, NWL, IQV, OIIM, OKE, RDS.A, POOL, SIRI, UMC, WTFC, RDS.B, PRTK, CSIQ, SRNE, TAK, SLCA, SPLK, PANW, Sold Out: FSKR, NWSA, NVAX, SHAK, AMTX, BNTC, MHK, PFPT, HP, SI, HGEN, CLGX, VIVO, NUAN, WSM, QDEL, PCRFY, VOWA, WKHS, BFTL, CKHUY, OBLN, WDLF, MJNA, SBBP, SND, TTCM, LLKKF, RPMT,

Downers Grove, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, FS KKR Capital Corp, Facebook Inc, Dow Inc, CVS Health Corp, sells , Sherwin-Williams Co, News Corp, Enphase Energy Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owns 553 stocks with a total value of $989 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highpoint+advisor+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 633,862 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 166,375 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,543 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.10% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 157,198 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.16% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 30,277 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72%

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $259.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $56.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.92 and $132.49, with an estimated average price of $124.9. The stock is now traded at around $119.267500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $96.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.599700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $145.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $153.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 157,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 116.95%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 275,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 323.40%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 45,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 78.99%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 63,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $26.36.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Aemetis Inc. The sale prices were between $9.01 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $16.02.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Benitec Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $3.94 and $5.81, with an estimated average price of $4.63.