HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, FS KKR Capital Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells , Sherwin-Williams Co, News Corp

- New Purchases: EFX, SEE, DBC, YETI, CW, ABNB, TEL, LII, BTI, ORCC, MRNA, ALB, MELI, NEM, DDD, HCA, STX, HUBS, BSX, AIG, EOG, ABR, CPRT, CNC, CMS, PGR, VRTX, EVRG, XLNX, ADN, VFC, FNV, FRC, SRC, FANG, WDAY, DELL, OSH, HST, AKAM, BBY, CP, CERN, EA, ETR, EQIX, TTWO, HUM, HBAN, IP, LOGI, MAR, NDSN, PPL, PXD, REGN, RCL, STLD, SESN, PRQR, ERIC, BBD, KBLB, XALL,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, JPM, AMZN, FSK, FB, DOW, GOOG, CVS, GOOGL, VZ, WFC, JNJ, V, GS, HD, UNH, CMCSA, IT, PFE, ADBE, CVX, CL, FDX, PG, TGT, PYPL, BAC, MCD, NVDA, X, DIS, ACN, BA, BMY, SBUX, MA, MMM, AXP, ED, NEE, MRK, NFLX, CRM, UPS, AVGO, AMD, LLY, XOM, IBM, MDT, NKE, NOC, PEP, TXN, RTX, PM, ZTS, ASML, ADI, CSCO, COP, ILMN, INTU, LOW, MS, TSM, WMT, NOW, DOCU, PTON, ABT, APD, AMGN, ADSK, BLK, SCHW, CME, C, KO, COST, DTE, DHR, DOV, GD, GILD, HSY, HON, INTC, ICE, MDLZ, PNC, QCOM, RSG, TMO, USB, DK, CHTR, AOS, PLD, ALGN, AMT, AMKR, AMAT, AZN, BAX, BRK.B, CSX, FIS, CREE, ETN, ECL, EMR, ITW, ISRG, KMB, LMT, SPGI, MU, MPWR, MCO, MSI, NSRGY, NTRS, PPG, PAYX, LIN, BKNG, SAP, SWK, SYY, TJX, UNP, TMUS, MSCI, TCEHY, GM, AAGIY, TWTR, OMF, COUP, LYFT, UBER, ABB, CB, AFL, LNT, ALL, AEP, AWR, APH, NLY, ANSS, AON, ATR, AJG, ADP, TFC, BP, BK, BDX, BIO, COF, CAH, LUMN, CI, CCI, CMI, DHI, DXCM, DEO, D, DD, DUK, EMN, EW, ENB, ENTG, EL, EXC, FAST, FITB, F, FCX, GSK, GPN, LHX, HXL, MTCH, TT, KSU, KSS, LH, MGM, MMC, MCK, MET, MCHP, NSC, NUE, ORLY, ORCL, PH, PENN, PHG, PLUG, PRU, PEG, O, RMD, ROK, ROP, SBAC, SIVB, SRE, SO, LUV, TRV, STT, STE, SNPS, TROW, TER, TREX, UL, VLO, WPC, WBA, ANTM, WMB, XEL, EBAY, DFS, AWK, ENLAY, NXPI, PSX, CDW, CXP, GRUB, ZEN, CTLT, CFG, BLD, ALC, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, ACAD, ATVI, MO, AEE, ABC, AZO, BCE, BIIB, CBRE, CDNS, CRL, CIEN, CMA, DXC, STZ, DLR, EIX, FNF, FE, FLEX, GIS, PEAK, KLAC, LFUS, MMS, MKC, VTRS, NGG, INSG, OXY, OHI, PKG, PII, PFG, PSA, DGX, ROLL, SNY, SLB, SWKS, SRCL, SYK, TTEK, THO, TTC, UAL, KMPR, VTR, VOD, GWW, WM, WY, WYNN, YUM, ZBH, RYCEY, OC, DAL, VMW, CIM, APPS, BCLI, ENZC, KKR, LYB, KMI, MPC, HZNP, XYL, APTV, RPAI, VEEV, ARMK, SAGE, KEYS, KHC, SNAP, SLI, SLI, ESTC, ZM, SNDL, PLTR,
- Reduced Positions: SHW, TSLA, ENPH, CMG, SQ, RNG, NIO, TTD, VIAC, SHOP, DKNG, T, VWDRY, GNRC, GSAT, ZBRA, CVNA, FLGT, ETSY, LDOS, TDOC, EPAM, CAT, SPOT, PINS, FISV, CRWD, AVLR, BYND, SEDG, DE, AXNX, WELL, LITE, BRKR, HTA, ZNGA, XHR, TRP, TWLO, FSLY, MGA, DM, CGC, QRVO, CHWY, FVRR, CRON, FTNT, CRSP, ROKU, LX, BTAI, MMNFF, ES, AMP, SAN, BDSI, CBRL, CNI, CCL, DRI, FNMA, GE, JCI, LRCX, LYG, MRO, MXIM, NWL, IQV, OIIM, OKE, RDS.A, POOL, SIRI, UMC, WTFC, RDS.B, PRTK, CSIQ, SRNE, TAK, SLCA, SPLK, PANW,
- Sold Out: FSKR, NWSA, NVAX, SHAK, AMTX, BNTC, MHK, PFPT, HP, SI, HGEN, CLGX, VIVO, NUAN, WSM, QDEL, PCRFY, VOWA, WKHS, BFTL, CKHUY, OBLN, WDLF, MJNA, SBBP, SND, TTCM, LLKKF, RPMT,
For the details of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highpoint+advisor+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 633,862 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 166,375 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.56%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,543 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.10%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 157,198 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.16%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 30,277 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72%
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $259.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $56.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.92 and $132.49, with an estimated average price of $124.9. The stock is now traded at around $119.267500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $96.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.599700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $145.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $153.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 157,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 116.95%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 275,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dow Inc (DOW)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 323.40%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 45,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 78.99%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 63,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FSKR)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: News Corp (NWSA)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $26.36.Sold Out: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17.Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69.Sold Out: Aemetis Inc (AMTX)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Aemetis Inc. The sale prices were between $9.01 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $16.02.Sold Out: Benitec Biopharma Inc (BNTC)
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Benitec Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $3.94 and $5.81, with an estimated average price of $4.63.
Here is the complete portfolio of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC. Also check out:
1. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HighPoint Advisor Group LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment