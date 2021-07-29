HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, FS KKR Capital Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells , Sherwin-Williams Co, News Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, FS KKR Capital Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells , Sherwin-Williams Co, News Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Downers Grove, IL, based Investment company HighPoint Advisor Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, FS KKR Capital Corp, Facebook Inc, Dow Inc, CVS Health Corp, sells , Sherwin-Williams Co, News Corp, Enphase Energy Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owns 553 stocks with a total value of $989 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highpoint+advisor+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 633,862 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 166,375 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.56%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,543 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.10%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 157,198 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.16%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 30,277 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72%
New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $259.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $56.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.92 and $132.49, with an estimated average price of $124.9. The stock is now traded at around $119.267500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $96.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.599700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $145.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $153.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 157,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 116.95%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 275,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 323.40%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 45,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 78.99%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 63,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: News Corp (NWSA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $26.36.

Sold Out: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17.

Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69.

Sold Out: Aemetis Inc (AMTX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Aemetis Inc. The sale prices were between $9.01 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $16.02.

Sold Out: Benitec Biopharma Inc (BNTC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC sold out a holding in Benitec Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $3.94 and $5.81, with an estimated average price of $4.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC. Also check out:

1. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HighPoint Advisor Group LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider