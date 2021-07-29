Logo
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC Buys Rio Tinto PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Merck Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Rio Tinto PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, TotalEnergies SE, Johnson & Johnson, sells Merck Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Apple Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC. As of 2021Q2, WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wespac+advisors+socal%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,558 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.37%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 102,769 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.1%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,756 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43%
  4. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 25,199 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 71,653 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.54%
New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $88.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 111,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.26 and $78.7, with an estimated average price of $74.37. The stock is now traded at around $72.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $161.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 787.56%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $378.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 25,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 78.56%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $531.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 17,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 54.75%. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 195,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $172.099100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 71,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $62.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 138,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $242.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 34,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.

Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC. Also check out:

1. WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC keeps buying
