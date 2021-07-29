WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC Buys Rio Tinto PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Merck Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Apple Inc

New Purchases: RIO, EWBC, RSP, RPV, XLB, IWN, IWM, ARKK, REM, VIG, SCHD, DKNG, CATY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rio Tinto PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, TotalEnergies SE, Johnson & Johnson, sells Merck Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Apple Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC. As of 2021Q2, WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,558 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.37% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 102,769 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.1% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,756 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 25,199 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 71,653 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.54%

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $88.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 111,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.26 and $78.7, with an estimated average price of $74.37. The stock is now traded at around $72.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $161.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 787.56%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $378.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 25,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 78.56%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $531.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 17,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 54.75%. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 195,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $172.099100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 71,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $62.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 138,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $242.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 34,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1.