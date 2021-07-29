Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC Buys PulteGroup Inc, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells CF Industries Holdings Inc, Arthur J. Gallagher, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: PHM, FALN, IXG, IYE, KSU, SCHX,
- Added Positions: IQLT, ESGU, ITOT, VLO, MTUM, ESGE, CVX, VLUE, MCK, GPK, GS, URI, ALL, JPM, HST, GOOGL, WBA, WMT, FISV, STZ, BAC, MA, PEG, IVW, TMO, DTE, D, ROP, LOW, LKQ, AMP, DIS, CMI, ECL, FB, SWK, HPQ, PFE, TSN, TRV, SYK, MO, COP, AOK, PM,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AGG, GSY, LQD, VIG, AMZN, VZ, AAPL, MRK, QCOM, IEF, TFC, T, SCHA, VUG, SPY, QQQ, JNJ, HD, NSC, PG, BABA, DUK, KO, SCHE, QUAL, AOR, VTI, SBUX, MMM, GOVT, IHI, IXN, SO, CAT, BRK.B, SCHG, CSX, V, IJR, CLX, ETN, ARCC, ABBV, TGT, TROW, SCHD, SCHF, SCHM, PWR, NLY, VBK, PEP, MCD, EFG, NVS, GSK, IBM, APD, BOND, CL, DE, IVV, IWB, SCHB, VCSH, AMGN, AXP, VYM, UL, MDT, NVO, PPL, XOM, O, SNY, ENB, EMR, ARKW, UPS, WPC, APTV, DRI, AVGO, BUD, EBAY, WHR, AMAT, YUM, BMY, BLK, TIP, GPC, EMN, ORCL, GDX, VTV, KMB, ATO,
- Sold Out: CF, AJG, NFLX,
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 451,314 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,653 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
- iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 28,074 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 82,084 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,486 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6%
Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 49,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $77.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $107.091200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $264.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 745 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 103.16%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22. The stock is now traded at around $39.528100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 80,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 29.14%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 39,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 70.73%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $105.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7.Sold Out: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)
Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.
Here is the complete portfolio of Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC. Also check out:
