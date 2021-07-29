Logo
Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC Buys PulteGroup Inc, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells CF Industries Holdings Inc, Arthur J. Gallagher, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Macon, GA, based Investment company Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PulteGroup Inc, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Valero Energy Corp, iShares Global Financials ETF, sells CF Industries Holdings Inc, Arthur J. Gallagher, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC owns 201 stocks with a total value of $439 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patton+albertson+%26+miller%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 451,314 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,653 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
  3. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 28,074 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  4. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 82,084 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,486 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6%
New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 49,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $77.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $107.091200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $264.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 103.16%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22. The stock is now traded at around $39.528100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 80,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 29.14%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 39,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 70.73%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $105.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7.

Sold Out: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC. Also check out:

1. Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC keeps buying
