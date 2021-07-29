Old Republic International Corp Buys Prudential Financial Inc, CMS Energy Corp, International Paper Co

New Purchases: PRU, CMS, IP, O, WPC, MCY, ES,

PRU, CMS, IP, O, WPC, MCY, ES, Added Positions: AEP, EVRG, PEG, ED, PSX, OGE, WEC, MRK, VLO, PFG, ABBV, MPC, ALE, BKH, PEP, K, SWX, PFE, FLO, DUK, DOW, VZ, SO, VIG, VOO, SR, VUG, PPL, VV,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Prudential Financial Inc, CMS Energy Corp, International Paper Co, American Electric Power Co Inc, Realty Income Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Republic International Corp. As of 2021Q2, Old Republic International Corp owns 92 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 567,000 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 2,166,000 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.17% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,912,100 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 982,500 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 1,857,300 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio.

Old Republic International Corp initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Republic International Corp initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Republic International Corp initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Republic International Corp initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $70.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 590,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Republic International Corp initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $80.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 522,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Republic International Corp initiated holding in Mercury General Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.88 and $67.87, with an estimated average price of $63.3. The stock is now traded at around $61.151000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 512,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Republic International Corp added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 129.16%. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 826,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Republic International Corp added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 101.05%. The purchase prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $65.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,193,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Republic International Corp added to a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc by 82.40%. The purchase prices were between $59.19 and $63.65, with an estimated average price of $61.73. The stock is now traded at around $63.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,217,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Republic International Corp added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 92.83%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 895,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Republic International Corp added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 93.96%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $74.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 722,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Republic International Corp added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 89.80%. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $34.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,786,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.