Old Republic International Corp Buys Prudential Financial Inc, CMS Energy Corp, International Paper Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Old Republic International Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Prudential Financial Inc, CMS Energy Corp, International Paper Co, American Electric Power Co Inc, Realty Income Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Republic International Corp. As of 2021Q2, Old Republic International Corp owns 92 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+republic+international+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP
  1. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 567,000 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio.
  2. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 2,166,000 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.17%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,912,100 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio.
  4. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 982,500 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio.
  5. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 1,857,300 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Old Republic International Corp initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

Old Republic International Corp initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)

Old Republic International Corp initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Old Republic International Corp initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $70.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 590,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Old Republic International Corp initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $80.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 522,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mercury General Corp (MCY)

Old Republic International Corp initiated holding in Mercury General Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.88 and $67.87, with an estimated average price of $63.3. The stock is now traded at around $61.151000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 512,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Old Republic International Corp added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 129.16%. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 826,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Old Republic International Corp added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 101.05%. The purchase prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $65.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,193,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

Old Republic International Corp added to a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc by 82.40%. The purchase prices were between $59.19 and $63.65, with an estimated average price of $61.73. The stock is now traded at around $63.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,217,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Old Republic International Corp added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 92.83%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 895,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Old Republic International Corp added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 93.96%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $74.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 722,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

Old Republic International Corp added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 89.80%. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $34.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,786,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP. Also check out:

1. OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP keeps buying
