Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc Buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Erie Indemnity Co, Apple Inc, Sells VF Corp, Loews Corp, AT&T Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Erie Indemnity Co, Apple Inc, Matthews International Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells VF Corp, Loews Corp, AT&T Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc owns 177 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 1,030,690 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 360,363 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 1,114,863 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 563,141 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87% PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 412,384 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $400.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 137,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The purchase prices were between $189.16 and $229.03, with an estimated average price of $206.7. The stock is now traded at around $185.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 82,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Matthews International Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $39.92. The stock is now traded at around $34.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 214,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $678.620100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in NV5 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.3 and $97.07, with an estimated average price of $91.09. The stock is now traded at around $94.612500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.99%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 366,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 80.25%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $228.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 60,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 341.39%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $192.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 37,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 532.37%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in C3.ai Inc by 671.92%. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $62.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 62.15%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.31 and $5.67, with an estimated average price of $5.51.