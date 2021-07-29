Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc Buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Erie Indemnity Co, Apple Inc, Sells VF Corp, Loews Corp, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: LULU, ERIE, MATW, TSLA, NVEE, UPS, WBA, FNB, FITB, HSY, PAYC, WSBC, GDV, UBSI, SAVE, NFLX, MDLZ, MFC, SCHA, BA, WTRG, XLK, IJS, IVE, IWN, AVGO, PM, SCHD, SCHE, TIP, MO, TRMB, SIRI, STBA, NWBI, NKE, NVR, TT, IBN, GE, F, EXC, EMCF, DE, CSX, CFMS,
- Added Positions: AAPL, VTI, CCI, SCHG, KMI, TMO, SBUX, SCHB, BMY, RTX, PNC, DIS, PPG, AI, IIVI, VZ, ABT, FB, CIEN, DLR, BK, BRK.B, XLNX, JPM, CSCO, BAX, MDT, KMB, SCHW, MRK, WLK, VCSH, XOM, CMCSA, SCHF, CVX, NVDA, SCHX, JNJ, V, COST, QQQ, CTSH, WFC, WMT, DOW, IWB, IVV, PG, AMZN, CL, DD, DUK, FCF, HD, SCHM, TJX, SCHZ, VNQ, VOE, JNK, IWR, VTV, IWF, IWD, MMM, VUG, PEP, A, CVS, CAT, KO, CMI, GOOGL, MCD, MS, IJR, PEG, USB, MA, MPC, ABBV, GOOG, CTVA, IJH,
- Reduced Positions: VFC, HON, L, T, INTC, AJG, WAB, BX, TXN, LOW, ORCL, VYM, SPY, BAC, D, KKR, SYF, BP, VOO, INTU, IBM, DHR, IWS, LQD, AXP,
- Sold Out: CB, MAR, WY, VCIT, GIM,
These are the top 5 holdings of FORT PITT CAPITAL GROUP, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 1,030,690 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 360,363 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 1,114,863 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 563,141 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%
- PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 412,384 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $400.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 137,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The purchase prices were between $189.16 and $229.03, with an estimated average price of $206.7. The stock is now traded at around $185.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 82,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Matthews International Corp (MATW)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Matthews International Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $39.92. The stock is now traded at around $34.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 214,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $678.620100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in NV5 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.3 and $97.07, with an estimated average price of $91.09. The stock is now traded at around $94.612500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.99%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 366,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 80.25%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $228.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 60,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 341.39%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $192.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 37,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 532.37%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in C3.ai Inc by 671.92%. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $62.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 62.15%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.Sold Out: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.31 and $5.67, with an estimated average price of $5.51.
