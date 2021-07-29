Logo
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc Buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Erie Indemnity Co, Apple Inc, Sells VF Corp, Loews Corp, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Erie Indemnity Co, Apple Inc, Matthews International Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells VF Corp, Loews Corp, AT&T Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc owns 177 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FORT PITT CAPITAL GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fort+pitt+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FORT PITT CAPITAL GROUP, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 1,030,690 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 360,363 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  3. II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 1,114,863 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
  4. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 563,141 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%
  5. PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 412,384 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $400.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 137,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The purchase prices were between $189.16 and $229.03, with an estimated average price of $206.7. The stock is now traded at around $185.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 82,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Matthews International Corp (MATW)

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Matthews International Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $39.92. The stock is now traded at around $34.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 214,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $678.620100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in NV5 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.3 and $97.07, with an estimated average price of $91.09. The stock is now traded at around $94.612500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.99%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 366,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 80.25%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $228.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 60,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 341.39%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $192.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 37,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 532.37%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in C3.ai Inc by 671.92%. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $62.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 62.15%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.

Sold Out: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.31 and $5.67, with an estimated average price of $5.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of FORT PITT CAPITAL GROUP, LLC. Also check out:

1. FORT PITT CAPITAL GROUP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FORT PITT CAPITAL GROUP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FORT PITT CAPITAL GROUP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FORT PITT CAPITAL GROUP, LLC keeps buying
