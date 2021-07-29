Bull Street Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: BIV,

BIV, Added Positions: BSV, VGIT, PEP, VCSH, SUB, VCIT, D, CVX, DD, RTX, BND, VTI,

BSV, VGIT, PEP, VCSH, SUB, VCIT, D, CVX, DD, RTX, BND, VTI, Reduced Positions: MSFT, VGSH, PFF, UNP, DIS, HD, IGSB, ANTM, GOOG, AFL, MS, GOOGL, NUE, CB, CARR, OTIS, EFA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bull Street Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bull Street Advisors, LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bull Street Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bull+street+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 136,841 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 47,571 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 92,505 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.37% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 51,118 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 24,191 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%

Bull Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bull Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 92,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bull Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 39.57%. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 44,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.