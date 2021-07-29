Financial Advisory Service, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Hercules Capital Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, ArcBest Corp, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: MDYV, NVDA, FSK, UMBF, PYPL, NEE, LUV, OCSL, V, UPS, ENB, AVGO, TRV, ROK, OKE, EXC, UNP, EW, EUSA, ICSH, SDG, SCHP, OIH, SPYV, LIT, KRE, KOMP, IVOO, FINX,

MDYV, NVDA, FSK, UMBF, PYPL, NEE, LUV, OCSL, V, UPS, ENB, AVGO, TRV, ROK, OKE, EXC, UNP, EW, EUSA, ICSH, SDG, SCHP, OIH, SPYV, LIT, KRE, KOMP, IVOO, FINX, Added Positions: JKE, RSP, VT, SCHV, EFG, SLYG, MDYG, VIG, EFV, SCHE, SCHG, CORT, HTGC, IDV, AMZN, SLYV, DVY, MSFT, HDV, IJR, SCHM, XLE, AAPL, TSLA, GOOG, PFF, SCHF, SCHZ, VCSH, VNQ, CVX, JPM, JNJ, LMT, PEP, ANGL, DON, FLOT, IAGG, LQD, MNA, SCHX, SPDW, T, BLK, CAT, COST, DUK, HD, HON, IP, KMB, MMP, MCD, MRK, NKE, PFE, SO, SBUX, USB, UNH, VZ, WMT, DIS, WY, FB, ABBV, ARKK, BND, DSI, EEM, EFA, IJH, IJJ, IMTM, IVV, IWF, SCHA, SMB, VHT, VWO, XLK, ABT, CL, COP, XOM, F, GSK, GOOGL, VTRS, PRU, CRM, TGT, RDS.B, PSX, DKNG, ARKG, DWX, ESGD, ESGE, ICLN, IJS, IQLT, IUSG, IWR, IWS, IYE, MDY, PCY, PICK, SPMD, SPSB, SPYD, SPYG, SUSC, TIP, VDE, VGT, VIGI, VTV, WDIV,

JKE, RSP, VT, SCHV, EFG, SLYG, MDYG, VIG, EFV, SCHE, SCHG, CORT, HTGC, IDV, AMZN, SLYV, DVY, MSFT, HDV, IJR, SCHM, XLE, AAPL, TSLA, GOOG, PFF, SCHF, SCHZ, VCSH, VNQ, CVX, JPM, JNJ, LMT, PEP, ANGL, DON, FLOT, IAGG, LQD, MNA, SCHX, SPDW, T, BLK, CAT, COST, DUK, HD, HON, IP, KMB, MMP, MCD, MRK, NKE, PFE, SO, SBUX, USB, UNH, VZ, WMT, DIS, WY, FB, ABBV, ARKK, BND, DSI, EEM, EFA, IJH, IJJ, IMTM, IVV, IWF, SCHA, SMB, VHT, VWO, XLK, ABT, CL, COP, XOM, F, GSK, GOOGL, VTRS, PRU, CRM, TGT, RDS.B, PSX, DKNG, ARKG, DWX, ESGD, ESGE, ICLN, IJS, IQLT, IUSG, IWR, IWS, IYE, MDY, PCY, PICK, SPMD, SPSB, SPYD, SPYG, SUSC, TIP, VDE, VGT, VIGI, VTV, WDIV, Reduced Positions: VTI, ACWV, ARCB, IEF, JPST, PNFP, BA, USMV, ITOT, BNDX, ACWI, SPIB, IVW, HYG, EFAV, MUB, AGG, SDY, SHM, PHYS, SPY, TDIV, CERN, IWM, PHB, IBB, HYD, MBG, FNDX, IEMG, MBB, IGSB, CORP, IGIB, IUSB, LOW, VMBS, VOE, IYW, SCZ, PRF, PZA, QQQ, SCHH, HYMB, SHV, VCIT, VGIT, XBI, TTD, AMT, ANDE, BP, BMY, CSCO, CLX, KO, RDS.A, RTX, BABA, SHOP, IWO, NET, BOND, FIVG, FNDA, GLD, GOVT, ADBE, IHE, IJT, ITA,

VTI, ACWV, ARCB, IEF, JPST, PNFP, BA, USMV, ITOT, BNDX, ACWI, SPIB, IVW, HYG, EFAV, MUB, AGG, SDY, SHM, PHYS, SPY, TDIV, CERN, IWM, PHB, IBB, HYD, MBG, FNDX, IEMG, MBB, IGSB, CORP, IGIB, IUSB, LOW, VMBS, VOE, IYW, SCZ, PRF, PZA, QQQ, SCHH, HYMB, SHV, VCIT, VGIT, XBI, TTD, AMT, ANDE, BP, BMY, CSCO, CLX, KO, RDS.A, RTX, BABA, SHOP, IWO, NET, BOND, FIVG, FNDA, GLD, GOVT, ADBE, IHE, IJT, ITA, Sold Out: FSKR, FDX, MPW, CGC, ONTX, EWJ, PGX, XLP,

Leawood, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Hercules Capital Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, UMB Financial Corp, sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, ArcBest Corp, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisory Service, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Financial Advisory Service, Inc. owns 348 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Advisory Service, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advisory+service%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 1,159,692 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 505,375 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.10% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 649,221 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.25% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 557,423 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39% BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) - 878,504 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 425.66%

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.755500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 684,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in UMB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.57 and $99.55, with an estimated average price of $94.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $285.360800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $248.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 425.66%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 878,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in Hercules Capital Inc by 93.39%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 127,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.92%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 31.70%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $678.620100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 409.48%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.165800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.96.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.