Financial Advisory Service, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Hercules Capital Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, ArcBest Corp, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Leawood, KS, based Investment company Financial Advisory Service, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Hercules Capital Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, UMB Financial Corp, sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, ArcBest Corp, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisory Service, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Financial Advisory Service, Inc. owns 348 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Advisory Service, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advisory+service%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Advisory Service, Inc.
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 1,159,692 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 505,375 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.10%
  3. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 649,221 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.25%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 557,423 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39%
  5. BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) - 878,504 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 425.66%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.755500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 684,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in UMB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.57 and $99.55, with an estimated average price of $94.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $285.360800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $248.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 425.66%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 878,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in Hercules Capital Inc by 93.39%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 127,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.92%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 31.70%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $678.620100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 409.48%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.165800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

Sold Out: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39.

Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.96.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Advisory Service, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Financial Advisory Service, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Advisory Service, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Advisory Service, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Advisory Service, Inc. keeps buying
