We Are One Seven, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Insulet Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: PODD, XOP, ONCR, CLR, VXUS, BRKS, WFC, MLHR, VICI, VGK, ABG, VPL, VSS, SLB, XPO, JRVR, UPLD, BNDX, ATSG, FXZ, FVRR, GVA, NHI, JNK, MRNA, DXCM, VPU, VHT, CLPT, MDLZ, NEM, PSA, EMB, EFV, BAB, SPDW, PLTR, IVE, SCHR, DG, YUM, APH, VIAC, DVN, FDX, GIS, HUM, LOGI, RIO, TM, DELL, EBAY, FSLR, VRSK, KKR, EYE, JQC, MTB0, GNUS,
- Added Positions: AAPL, JPST, MSFT, VTV, DIS, VUG, AMT, VB, VCIT, DHR, INTC, VOO, V, NKE, FTSL, HON, KO, COST, JPM, UNH, AMZN, CI, FISV, MAS, UWM, VTWO, COF, GOOGL, CRM, PEP, VBR, LOW, BND, CMCSA, EW, PGR, FB, BIV, FV, SPIB, VCSH, VNQ, BAC, BA, CVX, EMR, MRK, NFLX, SHW, SCHG, SSO, VEA, EOG, GS, SBUX, DVY, XLK, BLK, HD, PG, TMO, AVGO, TLT, VGT, VWO, ADBE, ETN, NEE, SBAC, TXN, VZ, ZBH, VTIP, ABT, AMAT, IBM, PYPL, ANGL, HYG, VTI, T, AEP, DUK, JNJ, MMC, QCOM, SPG, SONY, CWB, SPY, VYM, MMM, BRK.B, CCL, LLY, XOM, ITW, PNC, WMT, WM, MA, NXPI, DOW, BSV, DLN, EFA, FTA, FTCS, FXO, IJR, KRE, LMBS, VOE, XLE, CB, ASML, APD, BMY, CRH, D, MDT, NVDA, OHI, LUV, UNP, WPC, GM, ARCT, PCTY, TEAM, BNL, BKLN, IEFA, IVV, SCHP, SPMD, SPSM, VO, PLD, AAP, ALL, MO, AXP, BIDU, BSX, CVS, CP, CNC, VALE, DISH, EL, F, GE, MNST, KEY, LMT, MCK, PFE, RPM, SO, TSCO, USB, UPS, WST, NAD, LULU, KDP, TREE, FTNT, TSLA, ABBV, ZTS, TWTR, TWOU, PAYC, BATRK, SE, DOMO, AGG, BOND, DBEF, DES, FXR, GLD, HYLS, IEI, IJH, IWB, SOXX, STIP, VV, XLF, XLV, ASX, BK, BAM, FIS, CRL, CTSH, STZ, ECL, ECPG, EQIX, GPC, PEAK, HCSG, HSKA, HBAN, INFO, ILMN, MMS, NSC, NOC, NVO, PEGA, RBA, WPM, SP, TJX, TSM, UL, VTR, WBA, INT, AOD, BTZ, TEL, VMW, ULTA, ENSG, LOPE, SPSC, HII, APTV, SPLK, FIVE, PANW, WDAY, GHY, KN, FIVN, KRNT, ALRM, OLLI, VVV, BL, APG, FTDR, ALC, HCAT, IGSB, EFG, FDN, FINX, FXD, IAGG, IWD, IXN, MDY, MGV, MTUM, PGX, SCHB, SPEM, XBI,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, KSU, QQQ, ARKK, SCHV, SVXY, TPL, MS, IWF, BAH, PFF, VIG, LEG, SSTK, SEDG, MEDP, FBT, FVD, MINT, TIP, AMN, ALXN, SCHW, C, DD, GD, MCD, DGX, PM, GNRC, APAM, LBRDK, INOV, NNDM, TWNK, WSC, FND, MYO, GBIL, IWM, IYW, AMD, IEP, AMGN, CTAS, IP, JCI, MTD, PPG, ARGO, LIN, SWKS, TGT, TER, RTX, GWW, WSM, ICAD, CELH, HI, EVGN, BUD, STWD, PLOW, HHC, IQV, VEEV, RARE, GOOG, BABA, FRPT, SHOP, SQ, CRSP, PD, ZM, FSLY, EEM, FEX, FIXD, FXH, FXL, GSLC, IEF, IVW, MGK, QTEC, SPTL, VT, ACN, RIOT, BBVA, CAT, LUMN, CIEN, COO, CCI, DE, DIOD, ENTG, EXPO, IEX, MAR, NEOG, PH, PHM, RJF, RMD, SIVB, TRV, SRCL, STE, SYK, TTWO, TRI, RVT, BIF, GIM, AVK, EMD, IGR, IGD, BDJ, ZIOP, EXLS, AWP, BGY, CSOD, HZNP, QLYS, FPF, BURL, GLOB, KEYS, ETSY, ROKU, IGIB, ENZL, EWT, IEMG, IJK, ITOT, SPLV, TOTL,
- Sold Out: SHY, SNPS, OTIS, BLOK, LW, AZN, SPOT, SPHD, LH, VRNT, NDSN, DEM, GLW, NIO, QCLN, IDV, VIGI, VNQI, MCHP, CVNA, AYX, AMLP, FTSM, IRBT, O, SPGI, MELI, ORBC, SDS, MTBC, AKER,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 176,423 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,485 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.94%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,507 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 35,113 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.40%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 64,317 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.78%
We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52. The stock is now traded at around $273.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 11,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oncorus Inc (ONCR)
We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Oncorus Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $15.43. The stock is now traded at around $12.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 116,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)
We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Continental Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)
We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $88.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 847.05%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.740600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 76,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 55.61%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $139.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 63,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 47.04%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 34,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 62.79%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $298.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 111.57%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $283.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 96.68%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $223.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72.Sold Out: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The sale prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.07.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74.Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73.
