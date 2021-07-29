We Are One Seven, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Insulet Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

We Are One Seven, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Insulet Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company We Are One Seven, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Insulet Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, The Walt Disney Co, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Kansas City Southern, Synopsys Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, We Are One Seven, LLC. As of 2021Q2, We Are One Seven, LLC owns 566 stocks with a total value of $702 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of We Are One Seven, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/we+are+one+seven%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of We Are One Seven, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 176,423 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.07%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,485 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.94%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,507 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 35,113 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.40%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 64,317 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.78%
New Purchase: Insulet Corp (PODD)

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52. The stock is now traded at around $273.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 11,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oncorus Inc (ONCR)

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Oncorus Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $15.43. The stock is now traded at around $12.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 116,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Continental Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $88.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 847.05%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.740600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 76,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 55.61%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $139.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 63,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 47.04%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 34,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 62.79%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $298.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 111.57%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $283.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 96.68%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $223.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72.

Sold Out: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The sale prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.07.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74.

Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of We Are One Seven, LLC. Also check out:

1. We Are One Seven, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. We Are One Seven, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. We Are One Seven, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that We Are One Seven, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider