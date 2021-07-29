Logo
Gill Capital Partners, Llc Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gill Capital Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Energy Transfer LP, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gill Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Gill Capital Partners, Llc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gill+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC
  1. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL) - 448,897 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.47%
  2. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) - 634,046 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.25%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 64,028 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  4. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) - 553,381 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  5. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) - 269,694 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%
New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $84.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $389.622300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.479900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.47%. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $20.629900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 190,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.21%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $298.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.58%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 47,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 44.27%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $223.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 9,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $139.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 19,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.33%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $241.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of GILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:

1. GILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying

