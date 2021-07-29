Gill Capital Partners, Llc Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022

- New Purchases: TTD, TWLO, USB, GM,
- Added Positions: NEA, NAD, FPE, VUG, VEA, VB, VTV, BTT, VO, SCHW, AAPL, SCHA, FB, VTI, AMZN, DIS, BXMT,
- Reduced Positions: BSJL, JPST, BSCM, CSM, PDI, ET, PMX, IEO, XLE, NSL, PMF, PIM, FMN, BKLN, BND, RA, GOOGL, GOOG, PMM, INSI, MUA, JNJ, PMO, MSFT, BRK.B, XLK,
- Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL) - 448,897 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.47%
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) - 634,046 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.25%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 64,028 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) - 553,381 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) - 269,694 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%
Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $84.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $389.622300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 554 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.479900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.47%. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $20.629900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 190,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.21%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $298.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.58%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 47,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 44.27%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $223.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 9,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $139.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 19,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.33%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $241.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.
