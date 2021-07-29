Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Buys Etsy Inc, Chevron Corp, Compass Minerals International Inc, Sells , Viatris Inc

New Purchases: ATVI, OGN, COST, FAST, CRM, ANET,

Investment company Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Etsy Inc, Chevron Corp, Compass Minerals International Inc, Global Payments Inc, Schlumberger, sells , Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q2, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 74,063 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 305,624 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Waters Corp (WAT) - 110,191 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,371 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 116,810 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $83.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $424.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $49.93 and $54.18, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $244.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.89 and $370.04, with an estimated average price of $333.29. The stock is now traded at around $382.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 280.03%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $198.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc by 158.65%. The purchase prices were between $58.4 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $66.34. The stock is now traded at around $69.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 58,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 36.95%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 75,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $194.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 191,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 118.81%. The purchase prices were between $123.43 and $176.8, with an estimated average price of $146.99. The stock is now traded at around $186.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.