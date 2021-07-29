Logo
Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Buys Etsy Inc, Chevron Corp, Compass Minerals International Inc, Sells , Viatris Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Etsy Inc, Chevron Corp, Compass Minerals International Inc, Global Payments Inc, Schlumberger, sells , Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q2, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schaper+benz+%26+wise+investment+counsel+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
  1. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 74,063 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 305,624 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  3. Waters Corp (WAT) - 110,191 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,371 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
  5. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 116,810 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $83.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $424.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $49.93 and $54.18, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $244.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.89 and $370.04, with an estimated average price of $333.29. The stock is now traded at around $382.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 280.03%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $198.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc by 158.65%. The purchase prices were between $58.4 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $66.34. The stock is now traded at around $69.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 58,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 36.95%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 75,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $194.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 191,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 118.81%. The purchase prices were between $123.43 and $176.8, with an estimated average price of $146.99. The stock is now traded at around $186.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. Also check out:

1. SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC keeps buying
