South Shore Capital Advisors Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company South Shore Capital Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Alphabet Inc, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, South Shore Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q2, South Shore Capital Advisors owns 85 stocks with a total value of $53 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of South Shore Capital Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/south+shore+capital+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of South Shore Capital Advisors
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,724 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.23%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,333 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.44%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 21,241 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.54%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 5,188 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.70%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 7,170 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.19%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2737.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $103.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9. The stock is now traded at around $73.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 10,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio (IEO)

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio. The purchase prices were between $45.74 and $58.77, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $51.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 76.70%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 5,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 60.92%. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 27.23%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $494.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 37.83%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT)

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $35.22 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $44.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of South Shore Capital Advisors. Also check out:

1. South Shore Capital Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. South Shore Capital Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. South Shore Capital Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that South Shore Capital Advisors keeps buying
