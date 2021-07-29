South Shore Capital Advisors Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: IJJ, GOOG, IYW, SPHB, ICSH, IEO, FNDA, CIBR, LIT, URA, PEJ, IWN, XME, SPYX, IGV, BOTZ, EWZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Alphabet Inc, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, South Shore Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q2, South Shore Capital Advisors owns 85 stocks with a total value of $53 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,724 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,333 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.44% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 21,241 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.54% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 5,188 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.70% Visa Inc (V) - 7,170 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.19%

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2737.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $103.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9. The stock is now traded at around $73.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 10,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio. The purchase prices were between $45.74 and $58.77, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $51.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 76.70%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 5,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 60.92%. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 27.23%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $494.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 37.83%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $35.22 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $44.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41.