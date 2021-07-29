Logo
Hardesty Capital Management Corp Buys Amazon.com Inc, McCormick Inc, Organon, Sells , Leggett & Platt Inc, State Street Corporation

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Hardesty Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, McCormick Inc, Organon, Camden Property Trust, Intuitive Surgical Inc, sells , Leggett & Platt Inc, State Street Corporation, Olin Corp, Washington REIT during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hardesty Capital Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Hardesty Capital Management Corp owns 127 stocks with a total value of $609 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARDESTY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hardesty+capital+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HARDESTY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 132,580 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
  2. Target Corp (TGT) - 115,161 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.85%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,878 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 126,469 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,806 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Hardesty Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Hardesty Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $109.91 and $135.44, with an estimated average price of $123.64. The stock is now traded at around $148.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Hardesty Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $980.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Hardesty Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $166.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 847.50%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3588.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 67.97%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $84.247700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 52.88%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $130.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $217.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 45.19%. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Visa Inc by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $248.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Hardesty Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)

Hardesty Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.

Sold Out: Washington REIT (WRE)

Hardesty Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Washington REIT. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $23.5.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Hardesty Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Hardesty Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of HARDESTY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. HARDESTY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. HARDESTY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HARDESTY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HARDESTY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
