Hardesty Capital Management Corp Buys Amazon.com Inc, McCormick Inc, Organon, Sells , Leggett & Platt Inc, State Street Corporation

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, McCormick Inc, Organon, Camden Property Trust, Intuitive Surgical Inc, sells , Leggett & Platt Inc, State Street Corporation, Olin Corp, Washington REIT during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hardesty Capital Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Hardesty Capital Management Corp owns 127 stocks with a total value of $609 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 132,580 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Target Corp (TGT) - 115,161 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.85% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,878 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 126,469 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,806 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%

Hardesty Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $109.91 and $135.44, with an estimated average price of $123.64. The stock is now traded at around $148.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $980.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $166.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 847.50%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3588.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 67.97%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $84.247700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 52.88%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $130.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $217.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 45.19%. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Visa Inc by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $248.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Washington REIT. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $23.5.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21.