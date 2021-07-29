Logo
Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, ISHARES TRUST, VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, ISHARES TRUST, VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morris+retirement+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC
  1. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 97,051 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 267.45%
  2. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 88,418 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.91%
  3. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) - 99,193 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 27,023 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.37%
  5. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 68,285 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.47 and $45.83, with an estimated average price of $44.4. The stock is now traded at around $44.640100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 99,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 50,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.964500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 12,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $260.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $192.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 267.45%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 97,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 62,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: XL Fleet Corp (XL)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC added to a holding in XL Fleet Corp by 63.02%. The purchase prices were between $5.6 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.39. The stock is now traded at around $6.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.

Sold Out: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.64 and $53.66, with an estimated average price of $53.22.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC keeps buying

