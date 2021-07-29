Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. Buys International Business Machines Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: IBM, VTI, UPS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys International Business Machines Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. owns 68 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 473,644 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.08% WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) - 807,438 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 492,398 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 90,193 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 158,803 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91%

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $228.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $89.34, with an estimated average price of $87. The stock is now traded at around $88.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $287.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.