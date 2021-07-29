Sawyer & Company, Inc Buys Facebook Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Camden Property Trust, The Western Union Co, Air Products & Chemicals Inc

New Purchases: OGN, DHR, BHB, CHD, GILD, PEAK, VIOO, VWO, BXMT, BABA,

OGN, DHR, BHB, CHD, GILD, PEAK, VIOO, VWO, BXMT, BABA, Added Positions: FB, CRM, GOOGL, BDX, QCOM, AMGN, V, ABT, ADI, INTC, ABBV, VTI, PYPL, PSX, EBAY, AMZN, K, MO,

FB, CRM, GOOGL, BDX, QCOM, AMGN, V, ABT, ADI, INTC, ABBV, VTI, PYPL, PSX, EBAY, AMZN, K, MO, Reduced Positions: SYY, CPT, MSFT, JPM, EMN, IP, TJX, UPS, AAPL, GWW, FAST, BAC, XOM, GPC, PAYX, ADP, ABC, GOOG, TRV, WY, APD, XRAY, BCE, BMY, CAH, CMCSA, GE, IVW, AFL, PM, AB, WBA, VOD, CVX, MET, LOW, MDLZ, ED, D, GIS, EMR, SLB, SO, MCK, BRK.B, BAX, WMT, SJM, FSK,

SYY, CPT, MSFT, JPM, EMN, IP, TJX, UPS, AAPL, GWW, FAST, BAC, XOM, GPC, PAYX, ADP, ABC, GOOG, TRV, WY, APD, XRAY, BCE, BMY, CAH, CMCSA, GE, IVW, AFL, PM, AB, WBA, VOD, CVX, MET, LOW, MDLZ, ED, D, GIS, EMR, SLB, SO, MCK, BRK.B, BAX, WMT, SJM, FSK, Sold Out: WU, ASH, VTRS, USB, ZBH, NKE, WAB, KHC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Organon, Danaher Corp, sells Camden Property Trust, The Western Union Co, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sawyer & Company, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Sawyer & Company, Inc owns 170 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sawyer & Company, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sawyer+%26+company%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,534 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,511 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15% Sysco Corp (SYY) - 91,522 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,585 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.09% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 54,194 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%

Sawyer & Company, Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawyer & Company, Inc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $298.012200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawyer & Company, Inc initiated holding in Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.092000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawyer & Company, Inc initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5. The stock is now traded at around $86.706800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawyer & Company, Inc initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $33.52. The stock is now traded at around $37.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawyer & Company, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawyer & Company, Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 239.86%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 9,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawyer & Company, Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 46050.00%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $244.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 9,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawyer & Company, Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 3333.33%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $256.076000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawyer & Company, Inc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 117.02%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $166.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawyer & Company, Inc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 515.38%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawyer & Company, Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 566.67%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $285.360800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sawyer & Company, Inc sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $26.39, with an estimated average price of $24.89.

Sawyer & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.26 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $90.09.

Sawyer & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Sawyer & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66.

Sawyer & Company, Inc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.

Sawyer & Company, Inc sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05.