Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC owns 189 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/connecticut+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,272,100 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.25%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 864,710 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.69%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 544,675 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 215,853 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 619,208 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 544,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $270.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.17%. The holding were 215,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 1,198,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 851,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $241.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 159,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $112.39 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $117.16. The stock is now traded at around $121.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 273,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $29.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.935700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $160.45 and $184.55, with an estimated average price of $171.96.

Sold Out: iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Comm Services ETF. The sale prices were between $80.08 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $84.32.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $18.4.

Sold Out: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.64 and $53.66, with an estimated average price of $53.22.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.



